‘Outstanding’, ‘Excellent’ – Many Preston fans delighted with performance of 26-year-old v Huddersfield

Preston North End got somewhat back to their best at home against a depleted Huddersfield Town side, defeating the Yorkshire side 3-0.

It was a battle between two of the Championship’s real out-of-form teams in 2021, and with a plethora of injuries to deal with, the Terriers struggled to cope, especially in the second half.

Brad Potts opened the scoring on 23 minutes for the home side, firing in a rebound after Scott Sinclair’s initial effort was saved by Ryan Schofield.

PNE had to wait until the second half to double their advantage, with Potts being involved again as he slid the ball into the path of Ched Evans, who found the back of the net with the aid of a deflection.

And North End’s top scorer Sinclair got in on the act as well, capping off a sensational counter attack after Tom Barkhuizen was set free by Evans’ outside of the foot pass – Sinclair was in the box to fire home.

One player though surprised a lot of Preston fans is Potts, whose inclusion in both this game and on Wednesday night against QPR was criticised.

But he proved his worth to the team with a goal and an assist along with a good performance today, which won over a lot of PNE supporters on social media.

Potts & Ched excellent today 👊🏻👊🏻 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) February 27, 2021

Things you love to see……Potts having a storming game after getting pelters before the match had even started. Idiots. #pnefc — Tom Bamber (@Tommy_bomb) February 27, 2021

Potts has been class today, ched not far off him for MOTM. Immense improvement pottsy! #pnefc — Matthew Holden (@Matthewholden12) February 27, 2021

It’s almost like we are seeing the best of Brad Potts now that he’s playing in his favoured position. He’s made that number 10 position his for the time-being #pnefc — Jack Goodwin (@JackGoodwin2001) February 27, 2021

Potts with an assist & a goal. Deserves all the credit today. #pnefc — Steve Ward (@WardyPne) February 27, 2021

Where has this Potts been??? Man possessed great finish Chedwyn!!! #pnefc — Alan Baldwin (@albalders39) February 27, 2021

#pnefc potts today has been outstanding truly amazing performance — NorthEndLatest (@NorthEndLatest) February 27, 2021