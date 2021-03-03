Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Outstanding’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are loving midfielder’s display in win over Wigan Athletic

Published

8 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic picked up a much-needed three points on Tuesday evening, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners against Wigan Athletic. 

The Addicks went into the game against the relegation-threatened Latics winless in their last four matches, but Chuks Aneke’s 13th goal of the season proved to be enough to see them pick up the win.

It means that Lee Bowyer’s side are now sat ninth in the League One table, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side build on this important victory.

One player that caught the eye with a strong showing on the night was midfielder Ben Watson, who was making his 21st appearance for the club this term, after signing for the club in the summer.

The 35-year-old played the full 90 minutes, and won three ground duels, as well as making three successful tackles against Wigan. (Statistics sourced from Sofascore)

Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans took to social media to issue their verdict on Watson’s performance on the night, and it’s safe to say that they were pleased with what they saw from the former Nottingham Forest man.

