‘Outstanding’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are loving midfielder’s display in win over Wigan Athletic

Charlton Athletic picked up a much-needed three points on Tuesday evening, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners against Wigan Athletic.

The Addicks went into the game against the relegation-threatened Latics winless in their last four matches, but Chuks Aneke’s 13th goal of the season proved to be enough to see them pick up the win.

It means that Lee Bowyer’s side are now sat ninth in the League One table, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side build on this important victory.

One player that caught the eye with a strong showing on the night was midfielder Ben Watson, who was making his 21st appearance for the club this term, after signing for the club in the summer.

The 35-year-old played the full 90 minutes, and won three ground duels, as well as making three successful tackles against Wigan. (Statistics sourced from Sofascore)

Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans took to social media to issue their verdict on Watson’s performance on the night, and it’s safe to say that they were pleased with what they saw from the former Nottingham Forest man.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Never been a fan of Agent Watson, but fair play – he put in a good shift tonight #cafc — Steve Bailey (@steve_bailey57) March 2, 2021

Matthews and Watson best games they have played for us. #cafc — Toon Addick (@tomsmith641) March 2, 2021

Be fair players many have been slagging off played well. Watsons best game yet. Pearcey looked good #cafc let's hope it continues — Dan Finch (@DanFinchy3) March 2, 2021

I have to give credit when it's due and I'm not a fan of him but Watson done well tonight 👏🏻👏🏻 #cafc — 19CAFC05 (@19CAFC05) March 2, 2021

Watson was class today — Charlton till I die (@MarklitsCAFC) March 2, 2021

Huge improvement in performance. Great determination from the lads. JFC excellent and team very dogged in the 2nd half. Pearce & Watson stepping up and doing really well too #CAFC 🔴⚪️ — TelMc (@TelMc1) March 2, 2021

Watson and Pearce were class tonight 👏👏👏 #cafc — FrenchAddick 🇫🇷 (@keepup98) March 2, 2021

Pearce Famewo and Watson were outstanding — Danny Blackwell (@Fire_Cafc) March 2, 2021

Been their biggest critic but Pearce and Watson probably had their best games in a Charlton shirt #cafc — paul (@paulthecab) March 2, 2021

Never been a fan of Watson but have to say he did well tonight #cafc — Dan (@danistheman_10) March 2, 2021