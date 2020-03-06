Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Outstanding’, ‘Class’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s FA Cup display

Published

11 mins ago

on

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Louie Sibley’s display during the club’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old, who is a product of the Rams’ youth academy, was handed his fourth start of the season last night at Pride Park by manager Phillip Cocu.

Although Sibley was unable to prevent his side from being eliminated from the competition, he did illustrate some real signs of promise against the Red Devils.

Despite initially making a positive start to proceedings, Derby fell behind in the 33rd minute as Luke Shaw fired home.

Odion Ighalo then doubled United’s advantage as he slotted past goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Following the break, Martyn Waghorn squandered a fantastic opportunity to reduce Derby’s deficit as he headed wide from Jayden Bogle’s cross.

Ighalo added a third in the 70th minute which effectively sealed victory for the visitors.

Wayne Rooney was denied a late goal against his former side as Sergi Romero produced an excellent save from the 34-year-old’s free-kick.

After the clash, many Derby fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on Sibley’s performance.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…


