‘Outstanding’, ‘Class’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s FA Cup display

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Louie Sibley’s display during the club’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old, who is a product of the Rams’ youth academy, was handed his fourth start of the season last night at Pride Park by manager Phillip Cocu.

Although Sibley was unable to prevent his side from being eliminated from the competition, he did illustrate some real signs of promise against the Red Devils.

Despite initially making a positive start to proceedings, Derby fell behind in the 33rd minute as Luke Shaw fired home.

Odion Ighalo then doubled United’s advantage as he slotted past goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Following the break, Martyn Waghorn squandered a fantastic opportunity to reduce Derby’s deficit as he headed wide from Jayden Bogle’s cross.

Ighalo added a third in the 70th minute which effectively sealed victory for the visitors.

Wayne Rooney was denied a late goal against his former side as Sergi Romero produced an excellent save from the 34-year-old’s free-kick.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Derby quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this ex-Derby County player? (in the Red) Luke Thomas Jamie Paterson Andy King Nick Blackman

After the clash, many Derby fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on Sibley’s performance.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Thought Sibley was outstanding. I love how much him and Bird want the ball and never shy away from taking responsibility #dcfc #dcfcfans — James Barbour (@lifeofbarbs) March 5, 2020

If he wasn’t already, Louis Sibley is definitely ready for the first team. Class tonight #dcfc — connortinley (@connortinley) March 5, 2020

Sibley, MOTM, only Derby player to put some quality tackles in and show some determination!! Ome for the future #dcfc — Stephen Sharp (@Thesharpestool) March 5, 2020

Sibley is going to be great next season #dcfc #dcfcfans — Squiz (@Squirrelnutki10) March 5, 2020

Enjoyed watching Sibley tonight. Looks a player and not afraid to get stuck in. Hopefully we’ll see more of him before the seasons out! #dcfc — SimonW (@SimonW_69) March 5, 2020

Sibley didn’t look out of place, bit of bite about him #dcfc — Zak Winfield (@zakwinfield) March 5, 2020

Shame about the result last night, United didn’t get out of first gear and schooled us Sibley looked class though what a player 🙌🏻 #DCFC pic.twitter.com/CfWHnAjUQp — Aaron [JL^2] (@Aaron_Lowie) March 6, 2020

A lot of people questioned the line up last night & I can understand that but there were glimpses that the future is very positive indeed, Sibley, Knight, Lowe, Bird all holding their own and only going to get better #BrightFuture #dcfc #dcfcfans — OneRamFromDerby (@OneRamFromDerby) March 6, 2020

What a game from Sibley by the way 👏🏼 #dcfc — shan ▿ (@ShannonGrundy_) March 5, 2020