“Would be an outstanding bit of business” – Nottingham Forest open talks with Manchester United over major summer signing: The verdict

Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United over goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are hoping to negotiate a loan deal for the keeper, with a view to eventually making the transfer permanent for £20 million pounds.

Romano reports that Henderson views Forest as a viable option this summer.

Excl: Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with option to buy [around £20m]. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Negotiations ongoing – Nottingham Forest want Henderson and it’s now a possibility also considered by the player. Talks on. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/ncwvy3jlwN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022

With that being said, some of our writers here at FLW have offered their verdict on Forest being linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

Declan Harte

This would be a fantastic signing for Forest if they can pull it off. Henderson is the real deal and is arguably already a top level goalkeeper.

Including the option to buy at £20 million sets a solid price where all parties can be happy with the deal.

Henderson is capable of competing for a top Premier League side so he is a ready-made replacement and upgrade on Brice Samba, who could yet depart this summer.

Henderson has everything a modern goalkeeper needs, with solid distribution, he’s comfortable with his feet, commands his area really well and he is still a very capable shot-stopper.

It’s been a year to forget for the 25-year-old, but this could be the fresh start he needs to prove to everyone that he has been ready to replace David De Gea since returning from Sheffield United

Chris Gallagher

This would be an outstanding bit of business for Forest.

Brice Samba’s situation has come as a surprise but if he does leave the City Ground then they will need to find a good replacement. And, Henderson fits the bill, and many would say that he would be a big upgrade on the current number one.

The England international was superb for a few years with Sheffield United and you only have to look at how they struggled without him to see the impact he made. The importance of a good keeper is obvious to all newly-promoted clubs, as Forest are going to be under pressure a lot next season so they need a reliable keeper.

This summer is about bringing in quality additions that can help Forest establish themselves in the top-flight and Henderson would be an excellent start.

Alfie Burns

It’s a really good reaction to potentially losing Brice Samba.

Admittedly, I had my concerns over Samba stepping up to the Premier League given how erratic he is, but given his presence in this Forest squad, his potential departure would’ve been an issue.

However, bringing in a goalkeeper of Henderson’s standing would give Forest the perfect replacement.

Henderson showed at Sheffield United just how good he is, whether that was in the Championship or Premier League. Once he got a run of games under his belt, he looked brilliant.

He’s too good to be sitting on Manchester United’s bench and should be gracing a first-team elsewhere in the Premier League.

If that’s going to be Forest, it’s a really good piece of news for the Reds heading into the top-flight.

Quiz: The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second