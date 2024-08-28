This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley are in the market for attacking reinforcements, and it has been claimed that Plymouth’s Morgan Whittaker is a target for the Clarets.

It has been a ridiculously busy past week or so for Scott Parker, with the Burnley chief having to contend with several experienced figures moving on, with Wilson Odobert joining Spurs and Sander Berge moving to Fulham among them.

With Anass Zaroury also having moved on, and doubts over the future of Luca Koleosho and Manuel Benson, it’s no surprise to see the club are tracking quality players in the final third.

Burnley looking to sign Morgan Whittaker

And, it has been revealed by journalist Fabrizio Romano that Burnley have submitted a formal offer to Argyle for their star man, who scored 19 goals in the Championship last season.

On paper, he would be a brilliant addition, as he is proven at this level, and, at 23, he still has room for improvement.

So, most would consider this to be a coup for Burnley if they could get it over the line, and that was echoed by fan pundit Nathan, who told FLW that the club should do all they can to bring Whittaker to Turf Moor.

“I think bringing in Whittaker would be outstanding business.

“He’s already shown his class in the Championship, his wide play is exceptional and he would be a direct replacement for someone like Benson or Odobert.

“His attacking stats are impressive, and I also think he can play as a false nine, or drift into the middle and cause chaos.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions) Appearances 50 Goals 20 Assists 9

“Burnley under Scott Parker have become focused on the transition and the speed of the counter-attack, and I think Whittaker would adapt to that extremely well.

“It could improve his career by being surrounded by better players, and I would say a better manager. I think it would help Whittaker and he would be quite successful.

“I think the only thing is the fee. Would Plymouth demand too much? I’d be looking at £10-12m for him. I know Swansea have a sell-on clause.

“It’s exciting and if we can get more players like this, I don’t think Burnley fans will be too aggrieved by what’s gone on in the past week.”

Morgan Whittaker would be the statement signing Burnley need

There’s no getting away from the fact that this has been a tough period for Burnley.

The fans saw a high-quality side dismantle promotion rivals Luton Town on the opening day, and they followed it up with a 5-0 win over Cardiff.

Yet, since then, it’s felt like every day a new player has been linked with a move away, and they’ve lost Dara O’Shea, Odobert and Berge, who would all have been superb options at this level.

The sheer number of departures has left the squad looking weak, particularly in the final third, and it’s something that needs to be addressed, even with Jaidon Anthony poised to join.

So, this is undoubtedly a positive step, and most would agree with the assessment that Whittaker would be an outstanding bit of business if they could pull it off.

It promises to be a hectic final few days for Burnley, and it will be interesting to see how the squad looks come 11pm on Friday.