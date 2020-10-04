‘Outstanding’, ‘Amazing’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are delighted with one player’s display v Watford

Reading retained their perfect record in the Championship so far, as they made it four wins from four matches after a 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

George Puscas’ goal in the first-half proved to be the difference, as the Royals remained joint-top of the second-tier standings alongside Bristol City.

The Berkshire-based side have had a number of injury problems in recent weeks, with the likes of Ovie Ejaria, John Swift and Lucas Joao all not involved in the starting XI against Watford.

That gave Sone Aluko a rare opportunity to impress on Saturday, and he certainly took his chance, with a strong display for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

Aluko spent last year’s campaign on loan with Chinese side Beijing Renhe, and has struggled to replicate the type of performances that saw Reading sign him from Fulham back in 2017.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to praise Aluko for his impressive performance against the Hornets.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Best game he has ever had for us – MOM — Ned (@nedeye) October 3, 2020

Who needs Riquleme when you have Aluko 💥 — Nick 🚴🏻‍♂️🏌🏼‍♂️🏏⚽️ (@NickTurns65) October 3, 2020

Looked like a completely different player out there today — Harry 🌹🌹 (@harry_wbg) October 3, 2020

Agreed, he really was a rock and battled today!! — Smilester (@smiley_mc) October 3, 2020

About time, but fair play to him, good game — Cronesie (@Cronesie) October 3, 2020

Aluko outstanding (finally!) great team effort 👏👏 — Adam Lethbridge (@AdamLethbridge) October 3, 2020

Another amazing win for us today 🙌 shout out to the academy lads that put an absolute shift in today! 💪 Also a big shout out to Sone Aluko and Yakou Meite who were, in my eyes, outstanding! Come on urzzz!!! #Readingfc — Dan (@Dan20072725) October 3, 2020

Lot’s of candidates for MOTM but for me Aluko was excellent. Hopefully he’ll get more chances to play and put in performances like he did today #readingfc — Will (@willallen1871) October 3, 2020

That was probably one of the best wins from a Reading side in a very long time against a top quality Watford side. Aluko was absolutely amazing today and Puscas probably had his best performance in a Reading shirt #readingfc — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) October 3, 2020

Aluko and Puscas played fantastic today considering the shoes the had to fill! #readingfc — Mikey (@MikeyM1871) October 3, 2020

Unreal win! Never seen our goal so untested, absolutely colossal from everyone. Holmes, Aluko and Puscas all coming in and playing unbelievably. Pauno is smashing it! Up the Ding 💙 #ReadingFC — Alex Sheppard (@Alex_Shep_Urzz) October 3, 2020

Sone Aluko has just proved every single one of us wrong. #readingfc — James Davies (@Jamie_1871) October 3, 2020