Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Outstanding’, ‘Amazing’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are delighted with one player’s display v Watford

Published

1 hour ago

on

Reading retained their perfect record in the Championship so far, as they made it four wins from four matches after a 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday. 

George Puscas’ goal in the first-half proved to be the difference, as the Royals remained joint-top of the second-tier standings alongside Bristol City.

The Berkshire-based side have had a number of injury problems in recent weeks, with the likes of Ovie Ejaria, John Swift and Lucas Joao all not involved in the starting XI against Watford.

Do these celebrities support Reading, Cardiff, Bristol City or Swansea? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14

What team does Steffan Rhodri support?

That gave Sone Aluko a rare opportunity to impress on Saturday, and he certainly took his chance, with a strong display for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

Aluko spent last year’s campaign on loan with Chinese side Beijing Renhe, and has struggled to replicate the type of performances that saw Reading sign him from Fulham back in 2017.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to praise Aluko for his impressive performance against the Hornets.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Outstanding’, ‘Amazing’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are delighted with one player’s display v Watford

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: