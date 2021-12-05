‘Outstanding again’, ‘Bargain’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans laud key figure after ‘solid’ Peterborough performance

Nottingham Forest finally managed to break their drawing run as they claimed a late 2-0 victory over relegation favourites Peterborough United yesterday afternoon.

Second-half goals from James Garner and Ryan Yates proved to be the difference between the two second-tier sides on the day, with Steve Cooper’s men not being able to break the deadlock until the 74th minute against a team that had only managed to keep two clean sheets in 19 league games prior to this weekend’s meeting.

The Reds had drawn five of their last six matches coming into this tie, remaining reasonably solid at the back and only conceding three goals during this run, but failing to find enough attacking firepower up top to take advantage of a solid defence.

This has been a regular theme at the City Ground for some time now, only scoring 37 in 46 league games last term but seeing their defenders step up to the plate to prevent them from encountering any relegation danger.

They may not have been as solid as usual at the beginning of this campaign, winning just one point from a possible 21 in their opening seven second-tier fixtures, but their backline has managed to regain their mojo and two figures in Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna have been heavily praised for their role in this.

Both are appreciated by many of the Reds’ supporters, but it’s Worrall that has received much of the attention outside of the East Midlands outfit’s fanbase after being linked with a move to Premier League side Southampton in the summer.

Nonetheless, Scottish international McKenna received huge plaudits for his role in keeping another clean sheet yesterday afternoon.

And with this, we take a look at what Forest fans have been saying about his most recent performance.

Scott Mckenna most underrated Forest player, guys class. #NFFC — Ryan Slaz (@RyanSlaz_) December 4, 2021

NGL, McKenna makes me genuinely happy as a fan. One of our best signings in yonks. Vital that we keep Worrall in January. #nffc — .::AJ 💙 (@ajhuxlee) December 4, 2021

I think Scott McKenna is my favourite player for #nffc He’s not fancy, he just goes about his business in a professional manor, always gives 100%, never lets us down & stays out of the limelight. He was an absolute steal at £3million & is still only 25, he’s a superb signing. — forest forever (@forestforever11) December 4, 2021

How is Joe Worrall not the club captain, he and McKenna outstanding again #nffc — HoodedBman (@sibicky) December 4, 2021

Good to see #NFFC grind out a result today to end the run of draws. McKenna still impressing and Garner is looking more like the player he was last season. Still too much reliance on Grabban and even Spence to an extent. Johnson struggling now that teams have his game sussed. — Dan (@95Redss) December 4, 2021

How did we get Scott McKenna for £3m? Bargain. #nffc — Ryan Fisher (@ryannffc96) December 4, 2021

Dreadful first half, comfortable second. Officially run out of superlatives for Scott McKenna. Up the Reds! #NFFC — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) December 4, 2021

Front 3 not up to much which is a slight concern but 3 points and a clean sheet nonetheless. Ojeda had a good game, Worrall and McKenna solid and reliable as always. Onwards and upwards #NFFC — Gwei Lo (@GweiLoNFFC) December 4, 2021