‘Outstanding’, ‘Absolute class’ – These Cardiff City fans heap praise on individual after important win

Cardiff City picked up a crucial three points against Bristol City yesterday, with Mick McCarthy’s men running out as comfortable 2-0 winners.

Whilst there were several standout performers for the Bluebirds, Sheyi Ojo was one of the best players on the pitch.

The winger, who is on loan from Liverpool, was a constant threat down the flank with his pace and quality on the ball, the latter which was evident when he set up Keiffer Moore for the important second goal.

Ojo has been a regular for Cardiff this season, and he has generally impressed the support, who are pleased with the contributions the wide man has made.

In total, he has four goals and six assists, which is a respectable return at this stage of the campaign – and he was clearly pleased with the victory at Ashton Gate.

So, many fans want Ojo to stay long-term, and they were quick to praise the 23-year-old for the role he played in the win over their rivals yesterday. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Absolute class today — CCFCftw123 (@CCFCFTW123) February 6, 2021

You hero — Max Robertson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Max_Robertson_) February 6, 2021

Outstanding today Sheyi. Your best performance in a City shirt I’d say. We need another big performance Tuesday then next Saturday and things will look a hell of a lot rosier. #CityAsOne 🔵 — – (@NNorms76) February 6, 2021

Need you on a permanent mate top player 👏🏻👏🏻 — MATT (@Mattlid18) February 6, 2021

outstanding today as always — Harry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ccfc_harryc) February 6, 2021

on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥 — Alun Jones (@jonsy9ccfc) February 6, 2021

Different GRAVY today — Dylan ensell (@Dylan02207226) February 6, 2021