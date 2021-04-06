Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Outstading’, ‘Epitomised our battling spirit’ – Many Sunderland fans rave about one player after draw

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sunderland grabbed a late draw with Peterborough United yesterday to stay within two points of the top two and many Black Cats fans have been raving about the performance of Luke O’Nien.

The 26-year-old’s versatility has seen him play in central midfield, on the flanks, at full-back, and in the number 10 role over the past few seasons but under Lee Johnson, he’s been used to great effect at centre-back alongside Dion Sanderson.

Sunderland held the Posh, League One’s second-highest scorers, to just one goal on Monday meaning that Aiden McGeady’s late free-kick allowed them to claim a point.

While McGeady will deservedly take many of the plaudits, O’Nien’s resolute display should not be overlooked – particularly as he came up against the division’s top scorer, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The defender won six of his seven ground duels, made five clearances, three tackles, and two interceptions, as well as blocking three shots (Sofascore).

He also exerted his influence in possession – taking 81 touches, connecting with 77% of his 62 passes, and with seven of his 12 long balls.

O’Nien arrived at the Stadium of Light after the Black Cats’ relegation from the Championship in 2018 and after two failed attempts to get back to the second tier, looks likely to be vital to their promotion push this term.

His performance did not go unappreciated by the Sunderland faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to rave about him.

Read their reaction here:


