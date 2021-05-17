EFL chairman delivers Sheffield Wednesday League One verdict that supporters will surely appreciate

Darragh MacAnthony has backed Sheffield Wednesday to make an immediate return to the Championship after a difficult campaign.

Peterborough United’s chairman was discussing the future of the Owls after suffering relegation to League One last weekend.

Matters off the pitch have seemingly impact results on it and so Dejphon Chansiri has come in for some criticism from former players such as Carlton Palmer.

The task for everyone at the club now is to get themselves ready for a big season ahead.

Success in League One is far from guaranteed, but according to MacAnthony, there’s nothing to suggest that Sheffield Wednesday won’t have a good season if they stick with current boss Darren Moore.

Speaking on his Hard Truth Podcast, MacAnthony said: “I think if Darren Moore hadn’t got ill with Covid, I think Sheffield Wednesday would have stayed up. I do rate him [Moore] as a manager. I think he’s a brilliant manager.

“I think what he’s really good at is getting good loans from Premier League clubs. He did it with Doncaster and they were flying.

“My tip would be don’t interfere and leave him to do what he is good at. Give him the support to recruit.

“The fans will be back and they are going to be a monstrous club in League One.

“I’m sure they have got still some strengths left there. Hopefully they can let go of lots of people that are out of contract who are on silly Championship wages.

“If you get the opportunity to clear the decks and freshen things up with a fresh new manager, I’m pretty certain they are going to be one of the three teams promoted out of League One next year.

“Sheffield Wednesday are a Premier League club…don’t be surprised if they have a hell of a season. They are going to be challenging to win the league.”

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 18 Liam Palmer Yes No

The verdict

This is going to be a crucial summer for Sheffield Wednesday.

While player contracts are the immediate concern for the club, attention will promptly turn to recruitment and ensuring that the team are ready to kick on next seaaon.

The Owls can’t afford to get stuck in League One and so it’s absolutely essential that Darren Moore is given the opportunity to build a team that can challenge for promotion next term.

Wednesday have got too many decisions wrong of late and so it’s imperative that they get themselves sorted out, and quickly.