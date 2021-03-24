Outspoken EFL figure delivers Kyril Louis-Dreyfus verdict as Sunderland contract uncertainty mounts

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be delighted with Sunderland’s current situation regarding player contracts, according to Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

The Black Cats have a large number of players out of contract in the summer including several key players such as Max Power, Luke O’Nien, Denver Hume, Jordan Willis and Charlie Wyke.

It’s likely that a decision won’t be made on these players until the end of the campaign with the Wearsiders currently battling to secure promotion to the Championship.

Where the club play their football next term will be pivotal in establishing the wage budget for next term, and discussing the situation, MacAnthony said that having so many players out of contract is ideal for Dreyfus.

Speaking on the ‘Hard Truth: Inside the Football Industry’ podcast, MacAnthony said: “It’s brilliant for the new owners.

“If I was buying a club tomorrow I wouldn’t want to go in to one where there’s a load of players on two, three-year deals.

“As a new owner my job is tougher when there’s long contracts.

“When I bought Peterborough I knew there’s was X amount of players with a year left and it made things easier.

“The new owners are going to be going for it big time in the summer, it’s ideal in my opinion.

“You’ve also got players playing for the careers at the moment and that keeps them hungry and honest.

“You’ll have a scenario in the summer where Lee Johnson and the board can almost take out out a fresh page and say, ‘who are keeping, who do we want?’ I think it’s ideal for Sunderland.”

The verdict There’s no doubt that this is a good situation for many reasons, but it’s not without risk. Sunderland are in a vulnerable position at the moment with some of their best players out of contract in the summer, meaning that they face the prospect of losing them for nothing. With that in mind fans will be praying that they can get promoted so that they have a better chance of keeping their stars.