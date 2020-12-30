Outside candidate discusses Sheffield Wednesday managerial vacancy as search hots up

Neil Thompson has said that he ‘hasn’t even thought about’ getting the Sheffield Wednesday job on a permanent basis.

The Owls are searching for a new manager after sacking Tony Pulis from the role late on Monday evening.

The Welshman had only been in charge for 10 games but is now on the market once again.

As for the South Yorkshire side, efforts are being made to name their third boss in less than two months.

Several names have been linked with the role, however the best candidate could be closer to home than they think .

Thompson recorded an overdue victory in his first game in the hotseat as the Owls won 2-1 against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, but while the result will have done his chances of getting the job the world of good, the 57-year-old says that his focus is on helping the team in the short-term.

Discussing his ambitions to take the job permanently, Thompson to Yorkshire Live: “I have not even thought about it. It has been that quick.

“The last 24 hours has been about trying to get the group right. We are back in tomorrow and we will get them rested up.

“I know the players and the club and how it works and you have just got to trust what you do. We are trying to give the players that little bit of freedom what they need but also a defensive structure.”

Asked what Dejphon Chansiri has said to him, Thompson added: “He told me to prepare the team for tonight and, as far as I know, I will prepare the team for Friday.”

The Verdict

Neil Thompson has to be a contender for the role.

That victory against Middlesbrough was a big moment for Sheffield Wednesday this season and that will not have gone unnoticed by Dejphon Chansiri.

It’s unlikely that he’ll be the man to get the job, but he certainly deserves to be in the frame.