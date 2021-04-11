‘Outrageously good today’ – Plenty of Charlton fans rave over one man’s contribution to Sunderland win

Charlton Athletic continued their strong start to life under Nigel Adkins on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Sunderland 2-1 at The Stadium of Light.

That result means the Addicks are now unbeaten in their last eight games, and have taken seven points from three matches since the appointment of Adkins at The Valley, moving them to within a point of the play-off places.

After a Josh Scowen own goal had put Charlton in front at half time, Alex Gilbey doubled the hosts advantage after the break, and although Scowen himself pulled one back for Sunderland, the Addicks hung on to claim all three points.

Are these 17 facts about Charlton Athletic's badge true or false?

1 of 17 In 1963, a competition for fans to design the new badge led to the one we see today True False

That was in no small part thanks to the performance of goalkeeper Ben Amos, who produced a string of outstanding saves throughout the course of the 90 minutes, to help keep a Sunderland attack that has been so potent in recent times at bay, and on his birthday no less.

Indeed, that contribution from Amos is one that did not go unnoticed, with a number of Charlton fans keen to pay tribute to the shotstopper for his contribution to that win, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Addicks supporters had to say about the 31-year-old’s latest performance.

Amos today with some unbelievable saves, Gilbey getting his first goal for the club, a great result in the grand scheme of things you love to see it. Promotion dream is still alive after looking dead pre Adkins 👍 #cafc — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) April 10, 2021

Great win today . Amos was superb today #cafc — Martin Adkins (@MartCAFC45) April 10, 2021

Sunderland must hate us. Amos was incredible and my MOTM – defence was strong and we break their 14 game unbeaten run and continue our run to the playoffs. The momentum is with us – can we go all the way… #cafc — Gavin Daniel (@gav_theOracle) April 10, 2021

Ben Amos unquestionably my Man of the Match. On his birthday. Someone get that man a cake!#cafc — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) April 10, 2021

Amos absolutely blinding today 🙌🏻🙌🏻 #cafc — Sparky (@addickted1905) April 10, 2021

What a win this was! Ben Amos was outstanding 👏🏻 #CAFC — Gary 🇬🇧 (@TherealGaryI) April 10, 2021

Ben Amos outrageously good today. That was like a Dean Kiely masterclass. #cafc — Michael Davis (@toughplacetogo) April 10, 2021