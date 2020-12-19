Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘Outrageous’, ‘Joy to watch’ – These Norwich City fans heap praise on 23-y/o after impressive win

Published

6 mins ago

on

Norwich City extended their lead at the top of the Championship after an impressive 2-0 success over Cardiff City this afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men were outstanding in spells against the Bluebirds, with Emi Buendia a constant threat throughout.

The ability of the 23-year-old is not in question, as he has starred for the Canaries since joining in 2018, but he has stood -out particularly in recent weeks.

Buendia’s smart finish in the first-half was his sixth of the season, and his fifth in seven games, whilst he also created several chances in what has a devastating Norwich display at times.

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki also did well, but it was the Argentinian playmaker who made the difference, with the Yellows now seven points clear of third place as we approach the busy festive period.

As you would expect, the Norwich fans were delighted with Buendia when discussing the impact he made, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


