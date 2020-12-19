‘Outrageous’, ‘Joy to watch’ – These Norwich City fans heap praise on 23-y/o after impressive win

Norwich City extended their lead at the top of the Championship after an impressive 2-0 success over Cardiff City this afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men were outstanding in spells against the Bluebirds, with Emi Buendia a constant threat throughout.

The ability of the 23-year-old is not in question, as he has starred for the Canaries since joining in 2018, but he has stood -out particularly in recent weeks.

Buendia’s smart finish in the first-half was his sixth of the season, and his fifth in seven games, whilst he also created several chances in what has a devastating Norwich display at times.

Prove you’re a true Norwich City fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Canaries strikers

1 of 19 Did Grant Holt score 100 goals for the club? Yes No

Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki also did well, but it was the Argentinian playmaker who made the difference, with the Yellows now seven points clear of third place as we approach the busy festive period.

As you would expect, the Norwich fans were delighted with Buendia when discussing the impact he made, and here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

What a win! Should have been more than 2 but in complete control. Buendia is an absolute joy to watch #ncfc — Alex Philpott (@Alex_Philpott) December 19, 2020

Buendia upped the level and just delivered a masterclass in that second half. He is the difference. #NCFC — Sam Langan (@samuellangan) December 19, 2020

Sublime man of the match Buendia masterclass – he’s so important to us. Arsenal, sling your hooks. #ncfc #otbc — Roger Farrant (@roger_farrant) December 19, 2020

Really satisfying. Just think how privileged we are to have Emi Buendia with us. As good as I've seen in a yellow shirt! #ncfc #canarycall — Mike Ward (@mjtward19) December 19, 2020

As for Buendia going, promotion is worth around £120m to us, Emi leaving would be a huge dent in our hopes, don’t see Webber sanctioning that for anything under £50m. Doubt he’s up for another relegation battle anyway. #ncfc — TheRealPatrick (@amimont2) December 19, 2020

In my lifetime I can't say I've seen a better player grace the Championship than Buendia. Stats are outrageous #ncfc — Gavin Beard (@gavinwithabeard) December 19, 2020