Sheffield United came from behind to beat Cardiff City 4-1 and move one step closer to Premier League promotion in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Paul Heckingbottom's side got back to winning ways and moved further ahead of chasers Middlesbrough and Luton Town thanks to goals from James McAtee, Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye, and Ciaran Clark.

Sory Kaba had put the Bluebirds ahead inside the opening 20 minutes with a penalty but he was lucky not to have his spot kick chalked off.

Should Cardiff City's penalty against Sheffield United have been retaken?

Footage of Kaba's opener clearly shows Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene going early and encroaching into the penalty area.

Because the Cardiff striker delays his run up, Philogene is a good three or four yards inside the box by the time his teammate fires the ball past Adam Davies.

As per FA rules, if an offensive player encroaches and the penalty is scored, it should be re-taken.

What are supporters saying about the incident?

Unsurprisingly, the incident has caught the attention of supporters on Twitter. The overriding feeling appears to be bemusement...

Understandably though, there are plenty of frustrated Blades fans...

Even the Cardiff fans can't believe it...