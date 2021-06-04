Outgoing Tottenham Hotspur player lined up by EFL club in transfer move

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has admitted to Cambridgeshire Live that the club would be interested in signing outgoing Tottenham Hotspur winger Shilow Tracey.

The 23-year-old was one of several players that were recently informed by the Premier League club that they no longer had a future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning that he will leave the North London outfit come the end of this month.

Tracey spent half of the season just gone on loan with the U’s as they secured promotion to Sky Bet League One, with the forward player featuring in 17 games for Bonner’s men as they went up automatically alongside Cheltenham Town and Bolton Wanderers.

Now Bonner has admitted that the winger is a player that the club are keeping an eye on as they weigh up whether to make a move for his services this summer:

“Shilow came in and had a few highlights in there as well – you think about the goal at Leyton Orient and how crucial that was.

“I think he’s a player that we like, and has got real pace about him, and that’s certainly the type that we’re looking to add into wider areas.

What club do these 21 former Cambridge United players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Which club does Jordan Slew play for now? Newport County Carlisle United Morecambe Forest Green Rovers

“We’ll see if anything happens there, but we’ll keep an eye on that [situation], and see what happens with our own ones first over the next couple of weeks.”

Born in London originally, Tracey departs Spurs after failing to make his first team debut and has also taken in loan spells with the likes of Macclesfield Town and Shrewsbury Town in the past.

The Verdict

This would be a clever signing for Cambridge to make this summer as they already know what Tracey is about as a player after his loan spell with them last term.

He possesses great pace and is capable of playing in several positions that have influence on the final third of the pitch.

Free agents are always a good type of signing to pursue as they cost next to nothing and are usually snapped up by clubs in Leagues One and Two at this time of year.

Bonner understandably wants to keep the majority of his promotion winning squad together heading into next season and it’s clear that the outgoing Spurs man features in his plans to some degree.