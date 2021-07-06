Outgoing Sunderland man pens emotional message to supporters as departure is confirmed

Sunderland are hoping that this summer will signal the start of an exciting new era at the club.

Despite missing out on promotion for a third-successive campaign, the Black Cats are feeling positive as they prepare for the new season and a fresh chance of pushing for a top two finish this time around.

Part of that new project includes bringing in new faces, but in order to do that the club have needed to make some tough decision.

Among those was the call to allow Chris Maguire to leave the club at the end of his contract.

The 32-year-old spent three years at the Stadium Of Light but was included in the list of players who were being let go at the end of his contract.

Maguire was responsible for some big moments and some memorable goals during his time on Wearside, and taking to social media following the official end of his Sunderland contract, the forward was full of praise for the club’s supporters.

Taking to Instagram, Maguire said: “Thanks to everyone Sunderland for the past 3 years.

“I loved my time at the club and will always appreciate the support that was shown to me from the fans.”

The verdict

Sunderland supporters will no doubt have mixed feelings about Chris Maguire’s exit.

While many will agree that it is probably the correct call to move him on, there’s no doubt that the forward was a popular figure during his time at the Stadium Of Light.

Fans will miss his long-range strikes that find the top corner but now it’s time for the player to move on and find a fresh challenge.

A move to League One could be a possibility and Sunderland’s supporters will just be praying that he doesn’t come back to haunt them.