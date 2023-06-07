A move to America could beckon for Ayoze Perez after leaving Leicester City on a free, as per The Athletic's Tom Bogert.

The forward was one of seven senior players to bid farewell to the King Power Stadium when the club's retained list was published on Monday, alongside the likes of Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu and Ryan Bertrand.

A mass exodus always seemed on the cards in the wake of Leicester's sudden relegation to the Championship, and there will doubtlessly be even more players heading towards the exit door in the coming weeks as they look to balance the books amid an uncertain financial future.

What next for Ayoze Perez?

Though Perez, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Real Betis after struggling for Premier League minutes, had been primed to move on for some time irrespective of the Foxes' divisional status.

And it appears that his next destination may already be firmly on the horizon, with suitors in the States said to be angling a swoop if personal terms can be agreed.

The source states: "At least one MLS club reached out to Perez to look into his salary asks. It wouldn't be cheap, but feeling is he'd come for the right price. Good option for an in-prime DP (Designated player, one of three allowed players who exceeds the maximum salary cap)."

Could Ayoze Perez really sign for an MLS club?

While nothing seems accelerated just yet, there is a clear and distinct possibility that Perez could make the move before long.

Indeed, the player himself will be carefully weighing up the options on the table, but given his drop-off in performance levels ever since joining Leicester from Newcastle for a £30m outlay four years ago, there may well be a shortage of quality continental offers that could lure him away from heading across the Atlantic.

The winger only scored four times in 21 appearances for Betis this term, after notching a mere five league goals across the last two-and-a-half seasons in Leicestershire.

There is still a player in there, no doubt, however, given the context, a move to a division notably less-competitive than the top flights of England and Spain could bode well.

Of course, interested parties will have to ensure negotiations on the financial front run smoothly, but registering the 29-year-old as a DP could go some way to getting the prospective deal over the line.

Will Leicester City be looking to replace Ayoze Perez?

Leicester face a significant squad rebuild across the board, but the strength and depth in the forward areas is alarmingly scarce going into next season.

Star attacking forces Harvey Barnes and James Maddison both look set to leave, whereas it is not yet known whether Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho will be sticking around to aid their side's Championship promotion bid.

Perez's positionally-flexible profile makes him somewhat tricky to replace given that he is capable of playing anywhere across the front three, and across a grueling 46-game season, Leicester will need someone who can provide such versatility.

So, although the transfer talk up at Leicester has chiefly been focused on outgoings as opposed to arrivals thus far, it definitely seems likely that, at some stage, they will be scouring for a replacement for Perez along with the further gaps to fill in their squad.