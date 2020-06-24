Outgoing Chelsea player on the verge of Bristol Rovers switch

Bristol Rovers are closing in on the signing of Josh Grant, who will link up with Gas on a free transfer when his contract with Chelsea expires on June 30th.

Grant has progressed through the Chelsea ranks, but the 21-year-old hasn’t made a competitive appearance in the Blues’ first-team and is now on the verge of a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge.

According to the Bristol Post, it will be Ben Garner’s squad that he links up with as they look to replace the recently departed Liam Sercombe in the midfield.

Grant is comfortable playing in either midfield or defence and will offer Bristol Rovers plenty of versatility with his play.

Additionally, the 21-year-old now has a full season of League Two football under his belt. Grant spent the 2019/20 season with Plymouth Argyle in League Two, making 30 appearances for them and even featuring against Rovers as they faced each other three times before the campaign’s curtailment.

There was reportedly an opportunity for League One-bound Plymouth to get a deal for Grant’s permanent signing done, but that’s fallen flat on its face and reports suggest he is now heading to Bristol Rovers.

In the 2019/20 campaign, a mid-table finish of 14th was achieved by Bristol Rovers.

The Verdict

This looks a decent signing for Bristol Rovers to be making.

Grant was at Chelsea for a reason and he’s a talented individual who will improve the options that Garner has available to him.

Perhaps Grant has had a word in his ear from former Gas loanee Jamal Blackman with regard to the move, which does feel like something of a coup.

The task at Garner’s door now is to add to this and get his side moving in the right direction in terms of league standings.

