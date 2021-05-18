‘Out to show the haters tonight’ – Many Swansea fans highlight one player after Barnsley win

Swansea City beat Barnsley 1-0 in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final last night and many fans have been waxing lyrical about the performance of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Andre Ayew’s goal just before the break means Steve Cooper’s side head back to the Liberty Stadium with a one-goal lead but the performances of some of the players at the other end of the pitch were no less important.

Centre-backs Marc Guehi and Ben Cabango had an excellent evenings but there’s an argument to be made that Woodman was the best player on the Oakwell pitch – Swans fans certainly seemed to think so as he was voted man of the match.

👏 Woodman was voted your @SwanseaUni MOTM last night with 44% of the vote 🧤 pic.twitter.com/acUXYMOQYI — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 18, 2021

The Newcastle United loanee commanded his box brilliantly and never looked flustered but it was his shot-stopping that ensured his side protected their 1-0 lead.

Woodman made a string of impressive saves, with his denial of Callum Brittain’s effort arguably the pick of the bunch, as he kept his 22nd clean sheet of the season.

The 24-year-old’s future beyond the end of the 2020/21 campaign remains uncertain and he’s not always been the most popular player among Swans fans this term.

After last night’s display, however, many have taken to Twitter to wax lyrical about him.

Read their reaction here:

Freddie Woodman has had some serious criticism this season, much of it unjustified but surely even his harshest critic has to praise him for last night's superb performance. Take a bow son #Swans #NUFC #BarnsleyFC — Planet Swans (@swansnews) May 18, 2021

freddie woodman was incredible today🦢UPPA SWANS — Jack🦢 (@mwhittakerszn) May 17, 2021

Guehi was brilliant but Woodman MOTM for me. One of his best performances in a swans shirt — Rhys Luc SCFC (@SwansandStuff) May 17, 2021

Woodman taught Neuer everything he knows..#SweeperKeeper — TotalSwansTV (TSTV) (@TotalSwansTV) May 17, 2021

An awesome defensive performance. Woodman incredible. Geuhie and Cabango a wall. Ayew the difference. So many quality fighting performances across the team. Half time. Happy Swans fan. — Andrew J Powell (@AndrewJPowell) May 17, 2021

Woodman out to show haters tonight why he should have had golden glove and team of season! @SwansOfficial #swansea #swans — Declan McLaggan (@decozmcl) May 17, 2021

GET IN! COME ON THE SWANS!!!! Woodman was superb today. Absolutely superb! — The Austrian Fossil (@D8nnyJ) May 17, 2021

