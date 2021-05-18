Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Out to show the haters tonight’ – Many Swansea fans highlight one player after Barnsley win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Swansea City beat Barnsley 1-0 in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final last night and many fans have been waxing lyrical about the performance of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Andre Ayew’s goal just before the break means Steve Cooper’s side head back to the Liberty Stadium with a one-goal lead but the performances of some of the players at the other end of the pitch were no less important.

Centre-backs Marc Guehi and Ben Cabango had an excellent evenings but there’s an argument to be made that Woodman was the best player on the Oakwell pitch – Swans fans certainly seemed to think so as he was voted man of the match.

The Newcastle United loanee commanded his box brilliantly and never looked flustered but it was his shot-stopping that ensured his side protected their 1-0 lead.

Woodman made a string of impressive saves, with his denial of Callum Brittain’s effort arguably the pick of the bunch, as he kept his 22nd clean sheet of the season.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Swansea City – Can you identify them?

1 of 20

Michu?

The 24-year-old’s future beyond the end of the 2020/21 campaign remains uncertain and he’s not always been the most popular player among Swans fans this term.

After last night’s display, however, many have taken to Twitter to wax lyrical about him.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Out to show the haters tonight’ – Many Swansea fans highlight one player after Barnsley win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: