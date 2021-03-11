Out on loan West Ham man discusses possibility of permanent summer move to EFL club

On loan Bolton Wanderers striker Oladapo Afolayan says he is only focusing on the club’s push for League Two promotion this season, amid questions over a permanent summer move to the Trotters.

Afolayan joined Bolton on loan from West Ham back in the January transfer window, and has so far gone on to make nine appearances for the League Two side.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at West Ham at the end of the season, and Bolton manager Ian Evatt has recently confirmed that he would like to make Afolayan’s loan permanent this summer.

For now however, it seems as though Afolayan’s attention over the next few months, is aimed solely at getting Bolton back into League One for next season.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News about the prospect of making his move to Bolton permanent, the striker said: “It’s a really good club, I’m really enjoying my football here. To be honest, I’m just trying to work hard and help this team get promoted this season and then reassess my options after that.

“But I’m just focused on Saturday now, we’ve got another big game, we’ve got to rest up and go to the next one.”

The Verdict

It does seem as though a permanent move to Bolton is something that ought to be worth considering for Afolayan.

With the way that West Ham are playing at the minute, it is hard to imagine that he would be able to force his way back into their side, even if his contract was not expiring at the end of the season.

As a result, given he is at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football at a particular, it does seem as though a permanent move elsewhere in the summer would make sense.

Given he is already familiar with Bolton from this season, that could be an appealing option for him, and if he is able to help them win promotion to League One in the next few months, that is something that would no doubt make a move more viable for all concerned.