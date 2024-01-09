Highlights Southampton defender Lyanco has turned down a move to Brazilian side Bahia, this month.

The centre back is currently out on loan in Qatar with top-flight side Al-Gharafa, following the Saints' relegation last season.

A move to Bahia could have seen the 26-year-old secure a permanent move away from Southampton.

Southampton defender Lyanco has turned down the chance to complete a move to Brazilian side Bahia.

That's according to a report from Goal Brasil, who say that the 26-year-old is keen to see out his current loan spell with Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

Lyanco one of many to depart Southampton in the summer

Southampton completed the signing of Lyanco back in the summer of 2021, with the centre back joining from Italian side Torino for a reported £6.4million.

Since then, the former Brazil youth international has gone on to make 49 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, scoring once.

However, following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, Lyanco was one of a number of players to depart St Mary's.

His particular move took him to Qatar, where he top-flight side Al-Gharafa on loan until the end of the season.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

But despite the fact he has so far made just three appearances for his loan club, where he has been hampered by injury, it seems Lyanco is keen to see out the season there, despite interest emerging from elsewhere.

Bahia knocked back with loan move for Lyanco

According to this latest update, Bahia have shown an interest in bringing the centre back to his native Brazil recently.

It is thought that the top-flight club had made an offer to Southampton to sign Lyanco, during the current transfer window.

That deal would apparently have seen the 26-year-old return to his home country on a permanent basis.

However, it is thought that Lyanco himself decided against the move, as he wants to complete his loan spell with Al-Gharafa first.

As things stand, there is a year-and-a-half remaining on the defender's contract with Southampton, securing his future at St Mary's until the end of the 2024/25 season.

That now means this summer's transfer window, could be the Saints' last chance to cash in on the centre back with a permanent sale.

Southampton pushing for Premier League return without Lyanco

Despite the departure of Lyanco and numerous others during the summer transfer window, Southampton are still making a strong push for promotion from the Championship this season.

Russell Martin's side have taken 52 points from 26 league games since the start of the campaign, meaning they currently sit sixth in the second-tier standings, three points adrift of an automatic promotion place.

Southampton are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Sheffield Wednesday at St Mary's.

While it may not directly affect their push for promotion this season, you get the feeling these updates on Lyanco will be of some interest to Southampton.

If they were able to sell him either this month, or in the summer window, it could bring some useful funds into St Mary's, that could be used to strengthen the Saints' own squad.

Related Southampton FC pushing to beat Leeds United to David Brooks Southampton are pushing hard to sign Welsh international, David Brooks on loan, but face competition from Leeds United.

Indeed, Lyanco never really seemed to fully settle on the south coast of England, and with some of the defensive options they have brought in since then, there may be some feeling that they do not need him back in the side, even when his current loan deal expires.

As a result, you feel the prospect of a permanent move for Lyanco may be appealing to those of a Southampton persuasion, even if that is not the case for the player himself.