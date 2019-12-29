Out-on-loan Chelsea man discusses possible Stamford Bridge return in January

Huddersfield Town’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah says he is happy to remain with the Terriers for the second half of the season, as long as he continues to get game time for Danny Cowley’s side.

Chalobah joined Huddersfield on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window, and has so far made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers, scoring once.

The 20-year-old is expected to once again occupy a holding midfield role for Danny Cowley’s side in the absence of the injured Jonathan Hogg when Huddersfield host Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon, in what is the final game before the start of the January transfer window.

Speaking to The Examiner ahead of that game, Chalobah was asked whether it was possible he could be recalled to Stamford Bridge at the turn of the year, with the midfielder responding by saying: “I want to get games in, and if staying here is the best option for me getting games then I will stay here.

“But I don’t know what will happen. I am just focused on the games ahead, we all know Blackburn is coming up quick and we need to get three points. Then we will see what happens.”

Huddersfield go into the clash with Tony Mowbray’s side 20th in the Championship table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

I imagine this is something that will be a big relief for Huddersfield.

Chalobah has been a solid, impressive addition to the Terriers side since his arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer, so they are not going to want to lose him midway through the season, particularly given the precarious position they still find themselves.

Indeed, if Chalobah is recalled by Chelsea, that could well disrupt Huddersfield’s momentum, although I can’t see why Chelsea would want to bring him back giving the benefits regular playing time in Danny Cowley’s side will have for the youngster, and it is good to see that that is what Chalobah himself is prioritising at this stage of his career.