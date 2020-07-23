Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Out of your depth’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious with key figure after latest comments

It’s safe to say that it’s been a season to forget for Sheffield Wednesday, who rounded off their frustrating league campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at Hillsborough. 

Neil Warnock’s side took the lead through Paddy McNair, before Jacob Murphy equalised for the Owls. But the visitors had the final say, as Britt Assombalonga scored the winner in stoppage-time.

It means that Sheffield Wednesday finish this year’s league campaign in 16th position, which will make for irritating reading, after they had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places earlier in the season.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference after their defeat to Boro, Owls boss Garry Monk insisted that he will come through the tough moments to give the club’s supporters a team to be proud of.

“The negativity is there right now and rightly so, I understand that. But I can promise one thing, I can see the bigger picture, I will give the fans a team to be proud of, I’m determined to come through these moments and get to a better day.”

It’s safe to say that plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters don’t think that Monk is the right manager to take them forward into next season as they reacted to his latest comments.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


