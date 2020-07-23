‘Out of your depth’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious with key figure after latest comments

It’s safe to say that it’s been a season to forget for Sheffield Wednesday, who rounded off their frustrating league campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at Hillsborough.

Neil Warnock’s side took the lead through Paddy McNair, before Jacob Murphy equalised for the Owls. But the visitors had the final say, as Britt Assombalonga scored the winner in stoppage-time.

It means that Sheffield Wednesday finish this year’s league campaign in 16th position, which will make for irritating reading, after they had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places earlier in the season.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference after their defeat to Boro, Owls boss Garry Monk insisted that he will come through the tough moments to give the club’s supporters a team to be proud of.

“The negativity is there right now and rightly so, I understand that. But I can promise one thing, I can see the bigger picture, I will give the fans a team to be proud of, I’m determined to come through these moments and get to a better day.”

It’s safe to say that plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters don’t think that Monk is the right manager to take them forward into next season as they reacted to his latest comments.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

You’re out of your depth mate, I admire you trying to stick it out but it’s a bigger job than you can manage. We need someone to overturn the entire club and start again. You aren’t that man. Get Nigel Pearson in!! — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) July 22, 2020

Please please leave !!! — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) July 22, 2020

The only determination you need Gary is being determined to leave. That will be a better day! — Kirsty Sutton (@KirstySutton8) July 23, 2020

Boring!! He’s been saying the Same rubbish since Christmas and look where that as got us!! Clear your desk and move on!! — Andy Brockley (@andybrockley) July 22, 2020

Please it's time to go now Garrrrrry, you've already been here too long and caused too much damage, #MonkOut — Andy P (@AndyisLive) July 22, 2020

Like you said only 3pts will do for today? Your names monk not merlin, you don't have a magic wand to turn this around. — 🥚 Y (@YOLO8976) July 22, 2020

Like a broken record @GarryMonk. Enough is enough. Appalling record since Christmas and time to do the honourable thing. — Matt Siddall (@mattsiddall) July 22, 2020

Not feeling it at all. Those sort of statements are usually made by beaten men after the event. I'd love to be proved wrong by the way but, just don't see it. — Steve1867 (@Sevenhillssteve) July 22, 2020

The bigger picture is we will be down by Christmas if results, manager or personnel doesn’t change — RUSSELL PAUL SYKES (@RussSykes) July 22, 2020