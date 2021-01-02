Out of work manager makes interesting Sheffield Wednesday admission

Danny Cowley has suggested that working under Dejphon Chansiri would make him think twice about taking the Sheffield Wednesday job.

The former Huddersfield boss was linked with the Owls vacancy in the past, and it is thought that he held talks with Chansiri about taking over in the past after Steve Bruce had left.

Obviously, Cowley didn’t get the role, and reports have indicated that the former Lincoln manager had reservations about working under the current Wednesday owner.

Those concerns would be backed up by the fact that Tony Pulis lasted just 45 days as manager before he was sacked, and Cowley touched on those worries when speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

“I think you’re always open-minded and Sheffield Wednesday are a huge football club. We’ve spoken previously at the back end of our tenure at Lincoln City but you want the opportunity to be successful and to do that you have to have alignment with the people you’re working with.

“Whether that would be possible, time will tell.”

Cowley isn’t thought to be in the running for the current vacancy, with Chansiri recently revealing he hasn’t created a shortlist from the applicants.

The verdict

This is an interesting insight from Cowley, and it shows what many people will already believe to be true – it can be hard to work for Chansiri.

As a manager, you want the full support from the chairman, and you want him to give you time to deliver on the objectives that will have been set.

Hopefully, Chansiri will have learnt from the past mistakes he has made, because this appointment needs to be right to ensure Wednesday can avoid a relegation battle this season.

