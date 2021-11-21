Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Out of this world’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as 21-year-old shines against Accrington Stanley

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday secured all three points away at Accrington Stanley yesterday afternoon, with The Owls running out as 3-2 winners. 

Chey Dunkley opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute, before a well-worked move allowed Theo Corbeanu to fire in a second just seven minutes later.

Florian Kamberi added a third in the 22nd minute, putting The Owls into a commanding position in the first half of the first 45 minutes.

Lewis Mansell got a goal back for the hosts in the 33rd minute, with Joel Mumbongo inflicting pressure on the away side with a second goal for Stanley eight minutes into the second half.

Sheffield Wednesday defended resolutely to keep the home side out after their second, securing an important three points on the road.

Making his first league start for The Owls, Ciaran Brennan put in an excellent performance in defence.

The 21-year-old’s loan deal with Notts County was cut short earlier in the month, with The Owls opting to deploy him yesterday.

Darren Moore spoke to Yorkshire Live after the game about being very impressed by the young defender’s debut and that he could go on and claim a regular spot in the side.

Here, we take a look at how Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the young defender’s performance yesterday…


