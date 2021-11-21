‘Out of this world’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as 21-year-old shines against Accrington Stanley

Sheffield Wednesday secured all three points away at Accrington Stanley yesterday afternoon, with The Owls running out as 3-2 winners.

Chey Dunkley opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute, before a well-worked move allowed Theo Corbeanu to fire in a second just seven minutes later.

Florian Kamberi added a third in the 22nd minute, putting The Owls into a commanding position in the first half of the first 45 minutes.

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Plough Lane (Wimbledon) Yes No

Lewis Mansell got a goal back for the hosts in the 33rd minute, with Joel Mumbongo inflicting pressure on the away side with a second goal for Stanley eight minutes into the second half.

Sheffield Wednesday defended resolutely to keep the home side out after their second, securing an important three points on the road.

Making his first league start for The Owls, Ciaran Brennan put in an excellent performance in defence.

The 21-year-old’s loan deal with Notts County was cut short earlier in the month, with The Owls opting to deploy him yesterday.

Darren Moore spoke to Yorkshire Live after the game about being very impressed by the young defender’s debut and that he could go on and claim a regular spot in the side.

Here, we take a look at how Sheffield Wednesday fans have reacted to the young defender’s performance yesterday…

Did great lad. Good to see you out there — Pete EM1 (@OlympusPete68) November 21, 2021

Great footballing centre half, can only see good things for this lad. — Gary Steel (@GarySteel6) November 20, 2021

Well played. Look like been in team years already. Keep up the good work. It's just the start — Will (@willorwillnot88) November 20, 2021

Immense! And have all of us along the right hand side in the second half must have had you buzzing. Pity you were playing against 12 today, however overcome that too! — dean (@spadger09) November 20, 2021

Well done!! The first of many.. just keep putting that work in and you will go far 🦉👍🏼 — Danny Gee (@dannygeez23) November 20, 2021

Well done lad. Here’s hoping you get a decent run in the starting lineup. — Mark Chandler (@zinadinezchan) November 21, 2021

So well played, Ciaran, composed on and off the ball, pleasure to watch today, thank you! 🙂 — Peter A. Løhmann (@ploehmann) November 20, 2021

You was out of this world mate!! You’ve broke in now — Richard Mangham (@teddyatswfc) November 20, 2021