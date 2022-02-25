‘Out of our control’ – Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill reveals midfielder transfer prospects

Stoke City have enjoyed the services of Romaine Sawyers this season, playing 16 times for the club so far in the Championship.

However, the midfielder suffered an injury and has spent some time out on the sidelines for the Potters recently and whilst he might make a return before the end of the campaign, upon the end of the season he could return to West Brom. Michael O’Neill though has now spoken to StokeOnTrent Live about the chances of a more permanent arrangement.

The current agreement for the player is only on a short-term basis, so it would most definitely see him head back to the Hawthorns in a normal case. However, his deal with the Baggies is set to run out when the season concludes – meaning he could end up a free agent.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Stoke City players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Stoke man Erik Pieters ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No

Unless Steve Bruce and West Brom decide to give him a chance and offer him fresh terms, that looks to be the case and Stoke could yet decide to swoop and sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

He’s proven in the past for the Baggies that he can be a solid player at Championship level and before that with Brentford he was a regular in the side as they clawed their way towards the top end of the division.

He’s tried to do similar this year but has ended up sidelined. However, Michael O’Neill could yet bring him back next season on a free transfer but has admitted to StokeOnTrent Live that it is ‘out of his control.’

The Potters boss said: “It’s out of our control really because West Brom have an option on Romaine.

“It’s not a choice we would have [like with James Chester]. Romaine would have to sort his situation out with his parent club first.

“Assuming that is favourable we would obviously be having a discussion about whether Romaine feels we’re right for him and we feel he’s right for us.”

The Verdict

Signing Romaine Sawyers on a permanent deal might not be a bad move for Stoke, even if he is injured right now.

The club do not want to be tied to a player that could end up out of action and on the sidelines fairly frequently but will have chance to examine his fitness when he returns to action. If he is fit and firing and fully recovered, then he is a great player to have in the second tier.

He is experienced and even at 30-years-old can split open opposition defences with his passing and vision. To sign a useful player like that on a free transfer cannot be sniffed at if you are Stoke.

Considering the fact that Michael O’Neill’s side might end up still in the second tier next year too, he could be a worthwhile addition too considering his knowhow in navigating a team out of the division as he did with West Brom.