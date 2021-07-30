Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Out of nowhere’, ‘What a signing’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest transfer arrival

Published

9 mins ago

on

Florian Kamberi has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal, becoming the Owls’ seventh signing of the summer.

The Owls have been busy in the transfer window this summer, bringing in Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing.

Kamberi has now arrived on a season-long loan deal from Swiss top-flight side St Gallen, as Darren Moore continues to strengthen his squad.

Kamberi is widely known for his time in Scotland with Hibernian, making 84 appearances and scoring 30 goals for the club.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield Wednesday played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24

Anfield?

The 26-year-old moved to St Gallen last summer, but has since featured only nine times for the club and failed to find the net.

Kamberi spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen, scoring one goal in a total of 14 appearances for the SPFL outfit.

He now finds himself at Hillsborough, hoping to fire Wednesday back into the Championship as they prepare for life in League One.

There was certainly scope for the Owls to bring in a new striker, too, with Jordan Rhodes departing at the end of last season and joining Huddersfield Town.

What do Owls fans make of this signing, though? Here, we take a look…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Out of nowhere’, ‘What a signing’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest transfer arrival

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: