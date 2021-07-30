‘Out of nowhere’, ‘What a signing’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest transfer arrival

Florian Kamberi has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal, becoming the Owls’ seventh signing of the summer.

The Owls have been busy in the transfer window this summer, bringing in Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Jaden Brown, Jack Hunt, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing.

Kamberi has now arrived on a season-long loan deal from Swiss top-flight side St Gallen, as Darren Moore continues to strengthen his squad.

Kamberi is widely known for his time in Scotland with Hibernian, making 84 appearances and scoring 30 goals for the club.

The 26-year-old moved to St Gallen last summer, but has since featured only nine times for the club and failed to find the net.

Kamberi spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen, scoring one goal in a total of 14 appearances for the SPFL outfit.

He now finds himself at Hillsborough, hoping to fire Wednesday back into the Championship as they prepare for life in League One.

There was certainly scope for the Owls to bring in a new striker, too, with Jordan Rhodes departing at the end of last season and joining Huddersfield Town.

What do Owls fans make of this signing, though? Here, we take a look…

Let’s get behind him and give him a chance instead of people complaining about him he’s never played for us yet might turn out to be best striker in league who are we to know !! WAWAW — scott cain (@scottcain13) July 30, 2021

People focused on his goal scoring record or lack of when in fact he could be a great target man in a 433 with shodipo and another wide forward running in behind from his flick ins/layoffs. It’s league 1 and we have to adapt accordingly — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) July 30, 2021

Another welcome🤝 to the Owls Family ,its like getting new family members you never had before 👍 — Richard wilson (@Richard90351081) July 30, 2021

He had no money so he had to sign them on loan..🎶 — Sam Henfrey (@henfreysam1) July 30, 2021

Welcome to Wednesday Florian — Pete Tait (@pete_tait) July 30, 2021

Good to know the club can still surprise us. Looks like he needs to settle a bit this lad, moved around a lot. Will give him a chance as always. UTO! https://t.co/FYHNAKiutY — New York Owls (@NewYorkOwls) July 30, 2021

What a signing for a league one side now we are talking #swfc https://t.co/ilEAmCYc6O — Mark Reid (@MReidy1984) July 30, 2021

Out of nowhere https://t.co/yr28bjkonz — Tom Scott 🔩👨‍💻 (@TomScott1) July 30, 2021