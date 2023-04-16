West Brom kept their play-off hopes alive with a crucial 2-1 win at Stoke City, meaning they are just two points behind sixth place.

However, with just five games to go, and with plenty of rivals in the mix, Albion know there’s little margin for error as they chase a promotion that could be vital to the future of the club.

Despite the excellent win at the Potters, it was three points that came at a cost, as Daryl Dike joined a lengthy injury list, as the USA international was forced off in agony with an Achilles problem.

Given the nature of the setback, the issue for Dike isn’t just about how much of this campaign he will miss, but when he will return next season. So, it was a massive blow, particularly as he has emerged as a key player under Corberan.

But, there’s nothing the Spaniard can do now, as he instead has to push to get the most out of the existing group, with Karlan Grant sure to benefit from Dike’s absence.

The 25-year-old was set to leave the Hawthorns in January, but a move to Swansea City fell through on Deadline Day as Albion couldn’t land targets of their own. Therefore, Grant knows he isn’t truly fancied by Corberan, but none of that matters right now.

Instead, the forward will have to be used during the run-in, and he will feel has the ability to make a difference in the run-in.

He may have struggled this season, but the former Huddersfield man did score 18 last season, and he is proven at this level over the years. Whilst he can frustrate, Grant is clever with his movement, and even though his finishing is unreliable, he does get chances.

Whether it’s from the left, or in his preferred central position, Corberan is going to need to turn to Grant over the coming weeks.

With Grady Diangana also out, Grant is one of few for Albion in the final third that is direct and quick, qualities that will be required, particularly as the Baggies look for a goal.

His long-term future may not be with West Brom, and few would argue that Grant’s big-money transfer to Albion hasn’t worked out. However, out of nowhere, he has a big role to play, and he could make himself a hero for the club if he fires them to promotion.