‘Out of his depth’ – Plenty of Huddersfield fans left frustrated by one man in Preston defeat

Huddersfield Town yet another disappointing afternoon on Saturday, as they were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Preston North End at Deepdale.

After Brad Potts had given the hosts a half time lead, goals from Ched Evans and Scott Sinclair after the break were enough to comfortably seal all three points for North End, leaving the Terriers empty handed.

That result means that Huddersfield have now won just one of their last 12 league games, and are 19th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Victory over Huddersfield also marked only a second win in eight games for Preston, so perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Terriers fans were far from happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Indeed, plenty of those supporters appeared to be growing increasingly frustrated with manager Carlos Corberan, in the wake of their side’s dismal run of form, and slide down the Championship table.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say about the Huddersfield boss.

… at least Shrewsbury away will be fun? No way Carlos survives this week — Neil Armstead (@neilarmstead) February 27, 2021

Phil out Carlos out. — Lewis Stewart 🇪🇸🇪🇸 (@LewisSt49974096) February 27, 2021

Time for Carlos to go. — jamesj201 (@james20099) February 27, 2021

No pressure Carlos the last manage who failed to relegate us got the sack hope you are able to achieve it, got the club heading in the right direction no wonder the boards 100% behind you 👏👏 — tom (@tom92200525) February 27, 2021

Time to go Carlos.. I know big Phil won’t and unfortunately someone has to be the scapegoat 😬😬 — Paul Howarth (@paulhowarth7) February 27, 2021

The Cowley’s never had as bad a record as this and look what happened to them. The team they built are top of league one. Corboron is out of his depth and the chairman needs to sell or only downwards this can go. Hodgkinson has no money and should not be in charge. — Rich Quarm (@QuarmRich) February 27, 2021

Manager has to go. Not much fault on his part but only variable we can now change. — i lovePhil Hodgkison (@Adam_Lewis_02) February 27, 2021

Anyone care to explain why the ”tactical genius” changed formation at half time, completing killing our momentum when we were dominating the game? — JakeUTT (@jake_utt) February 27, 2021