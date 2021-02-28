Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Out of his depth’ – Plenty of Huddersfield fans left frustrated by one man in Preston defeat

Published

1 hour ago

on

Huddersfield Town yet another disappointing afternoon on Saturday, as they were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Preston North End at Deepdale.

After Brad Potts had given the hosts a half time lead, goals from Ched Evans and Scott Sinclair after the break were enough to comfortably seal all three points for North End, leaving the Terriers empty handed.

That result means that Huddersfield have now won just one of their last 12 league games, and are 19th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Victory over Huddersfield also marked only a second win in eight games for Preston, so perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Terriers fans were far from happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Indeed, plenty of those supporters appeared to be growing increasingly frustrated with manager Carlos Corberan, in the wake of their side’s dismal run of form, and slide down the Championship table.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say about the Huddersfield boss.


