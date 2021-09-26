‘Out of his depth’ – Plenty of Hull City supporters share their thoughts on key figure

It was another poor result for Hull City as they lost 2-0 away at Stoke City on Saturday, piling more pressure on manager Grant McCann.

The defeat means Hull haven’t picked up a win since the opening day of the season and have lost their last three.

The Tigers have struggled to build any sort of form this season and have very much looked like the side that were relegated during the 19/20 season.

Not only that, but they also look a different side that won the 2020/21 League One season. That team was full of goals, with Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks all hitting double figures but this season, they’ve become goal-shy. Since they put four goals past Preston in the first game of the season, they’ve scored just twice in the following eight games.

This, as well as the poor form, has led to a lot of fans calling for McCann to go. Their latest defeat means Hull City have now lost 22 of their last 29 Championship games, picking up just nine points from a possible 84.

Plenty of Tigers fans have been weighing in with their thoughts on their manager, here’s what they said on Twitter.

Grant McCann thinks we are ‘controlling’ games when we’re are second best every single game, it’s embarrassing how he just doesn’t see an error in his tactics/preparation. A very bad trait imo. Lose on Tuesday and I think we’re as good as gone already. If he stays at least #hcafc — HCAFC Thoughts (@HcafcT) September 26, 2021

It's just not working with Grant McCann, we've got a squad what's capable of finishing outside the bottom 3 the players have shown in parts of games that they are good enough to compete but McCanns reluctance to change or try different things will be the reason we go down ☹ — Luke Bedford (@lukebed79) September 25, 2021

Save the effort of post match interviews in the future. Just select any from the last 23 out of 28 Championship defeats and replay any of them. Same script week in , week out. — julian lapworth (@LapworthJulian) September 25, 2021

You’ve not got a clue. Pack your bags and disappear — Josh Senior (@JoshSenior3) September 25, 2021

Already sounds defeated. With no fresh ideas . Gone by Christmas? — Rob Hazel (@LittleRob) September 26, 2021

Says we are playing well, but we keep losing. This is so confusing — James Walker (@hallamwalker23) September 26, 2021

Please refer to my excuses from the 2019 20 season he’s out of his depth in the championship his record is terrible — Robin weston🐯 (@robincharlesw67) September 25, 2021

We are a club without any direction, from the owners down to the first team. The Allams need to sell up and we need a proven championship manager — CMcG 🎗 (@CPMcG210566) September 26, 2021

19/20 excuses all over again — Jake (C) 🇺🇸 🐯⚽️ (@jake_jt88harris) September 25, 2021

Waffle — Harvey 🎗 (@harveyhcafc) September 25, 2021