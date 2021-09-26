Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘Out of his depth’ – Plenty of Hull City supporters share their thoughts on key figure

Published

2 mins ago

on

It was another poor result for Hull City as they lost 2-0 away at Stoke City on Saturday, piling more pressure on manager Grant McCann. 

The defeat means Hull haven’t picked up a win since the opening day of the season and have lost their last three.

The Tigers have struggled to build any sort of form this season and have very much looked like the side that were relegated during the 19/20 season.

Not only that, but they also look a different side that won the 2020/21 League One season. That team was full of goals, with Keane Lewis-Potter, Josh Magennis and Mallik Wilks all hitting double figures but this season, they’ve become goal-shy. Since they put four goals past Preston in the first game of the season, they’ve scored just twice in the following eight games.

This, as well as the poor form, has led to a lot of fans calling for McCann to go. Their latest defeat means Hull City have now lost 22 of their last 29 Championship games, picking up just nine points from a possible 84.

Plenty of Tigers fans have been weighing in with their thoughts on their manager, here’s what they said on Twitter.


