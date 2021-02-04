Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Out of his depth’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to player’s display v Rotherham United

Derby County fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened rivals Rotherham United on Wednesday evening at the New York Stadium. 

Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith and Ryan John Giles were all on the scoresheet for Paul Warne’s side, as they picked up an important three points on the night.

The defeat for Derby ended a run of three consecutive wins in the Championship, which had seen them pull clear of the relegation zone.

However, this defeat has brought them right back into the mix as the battle for survival continues. Wayne Rooney’s side are now sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and are just two points clear of the Millers, who have to matches in hand on them this season.

One player that struggled to make a notable impact in the defeat to Rotherham was young midfielder Max Bird, who was making his 18th first-team appearance of the 2020/21 season.

He lost the ball on 11 occasions, and won four out of the eight duels he was faced with against the Millers. (Stats sourced from Sofascore)

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations over Bird’s performance against Rotherham on Wednesday.

