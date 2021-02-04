‘Out of his depth’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to player’s display v Rotherham United

Derby County fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened rivals Rotherham United on Wednesday evening at the New York Stadium.

Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith and Ryan John Giles were all on the scoresheet for Paul Warne’s side, as they picked up an important three points on the night.

The defeat for Derby ended a run of three consecutive wins in the Championship, which had seen them pull clear of the relegation zone.

However, this defeat has brought them right back into the mix as the battle for survival continues. Wayne Rooney’s side are now sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and are just two points clear of the Millers, who have to matches in hand on them this season.

One player that struggled to make a notable impact in the defeat to Rotherham was young midfielder Max Bird, who was making his 18th first-team appearance of the 2020/21 season.

He lost the ball on 11 occasions, and won four out of the eight duels he was faced with against the Millers. (Stats sourced from Sofascore)

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations over Bird’s performance against Rotherham on Wednesday.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I'm sure Max Bird is talented in his own way, but I must admit he is no Bielik and we can't expect him to be plugged into the Bielik role and shine immediately. Romney has to think of a way or a better formation to better use Bird.#dcfc — Andy Chan (@zimmeau) February 4, 2021

I’m not convinced Birds good enough yet. As a team that wasn’t great, only positive was the subs made an impact when coming on #dcfc — Mr. Sowden (@Mr_Sowden) February 3, 2021

Bird isn't the answer instead of Bielik. Not sure who is but it's definitely not him #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) February 3, 2021

max bird is nowhere near good enough. Slow and not physical. Looks very very average. Already missing the big pole. #dcfc — Harry-Locke 🇬🇧 #KBF 🍷🎧 📖 (@BonceHarry) February 3, 2021

Repeat. Midfield is nothing without Bielik. Bird and Shinnie as a two not good enough — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) February 3, 2021

Bird is no Bielik. Thats for sure……. — Nav (@Nav_dcfc) February 3, 2021

Need to get Bird off at half time. Out of his depth in this type of game #dcfc — Matt Lawrence (@MattLawrence39) February 3, 2021

Max Bird is just not up to the job, adds nothing to the midfield, far too soft and creates nothing — Warzzy (@Warzzy2) February 3, 2021

MAX BIRD can’t play again 🤡 — David Winstone (@Winstone6David) February 3, 2021

If Max Bird is the answer, I’m not sure what the question is. — Ashley Chapman (@AshChapman94) February 3, 2021