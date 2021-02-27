‘Out of his depth’, ‘Must go’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam key figure after latest loss

Sheffield Wednesday are now six point from safety after they were beaten 3-2 by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Owls were terrific in the first-half, producing perhaps their best 45 minutes of the season, however the second half was disastrous, as Neil Thompson’s side threw it away and fell to their 16th loss of the campaign.

That result, combined with Birmingham winning, means Wednesday are now in a very bleak position as they look to survive in the Championship.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Signed in 2015, scored nine league goals, left in 2019. Marco Matias George Boyd Rolando Aarons Chris Maguire

Whilst most fans acknowledge it’s not his fault, the latest defeat has seen the pressure increase on Neil Thompson.

The interim boss has been in charge since Tony Pulis was dismissed in late December, and even though he has picked up a respectable points return, this is now four defeats in a row. Therefore, many supporters want owner Dejphon Chansiri to appoint a permanent boss.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Thompson from Twitter…

Chansiri just go. Thompson must go. Bannan must go. Every single player should go. Weak failures every one of em. #swfc. — J (@the_geeker) February 27, 2021

The fans do know that Thompson helped Bullen when he was in caretaker charge (twice). Why are we surprised it’s different the other way round? We need a manager. Even if we’re to go on to to win this match, it can’t continue like this #swfc #ThanksDejphon — Michael Januszkiewicz (@yana1867) February 27, 2021

Well we are better of keeping Thompson rather than a real manager aren’t we Chansiri. Useless clueless leadership #swfc — Matthew Brown (@Matthew60975500) February 27, 2021

#swfc tell Thompson not to bother with a post match press conference no body cares anymore — Dave Woodward (@DaveWoodward11) February 27, 2021

They did look to be playing for Thompson at first but something is seriously wrong with then mentality in that squad. It could in reality stem from higher up. The performances in recent weeks have summed the club up for the last few years. #swfc — Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) February 27, 2021

It’s not his fault but Thompson is out of his depth we needed a manager to have a chance of staying up that’s gone now #swfc — Adam Clarke (@swfcclarke) February 27, 2021

God knows what Thompson's team talk was at half time!! Honeymoon period well and truly over. 4 losses on the bounce! We need a proper manager now before it is too late. #swfc — Ewan Armstrong (@ewanarm) February 27, 2021