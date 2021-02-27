Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Out of his depth’, ‘Must go’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam key figure after latest loss

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are now six point from safety after they were beaten 3-2 by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Owls were terrific in the first-half, producing perhaps their best 45 minutes of the season, however the second half was disastrous, as Neil Thompson’s side threw it away and fell to their 16th loss of the campaign.

That result, combined with Birmingham winning, means Wednesday are now in a very bleak position as they look to survive in the Championship.

Whilst most fans acknowledge it’s not his fault, the latest defeat has seen the pressure increase on Neil Thompson.

The interim boss has been in charge since Tony Pulis was dismissed in late December, and even though he has picked up a respectable points return, this is now four defeats in a row. Therefore, many supporters want owner Dejphon Chansiri to appoint a permanent boss.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Thompson from Twitter…


