‘Out of his depth’, ‘League 1 level’ – Many Reading fans criticise one player for ‘shocking’ display v Brentford

Reading slumped to a third loss in five games as they found Brentford just too hot to handle away from home.

The Bees essentially wrapped the game up in the first half, with goals from Mathias Jensen and a brace from Bryan Mbeumo giving the home side a 3-0 lead at the break.

Sone Aluko did pull a goal back just before the hour mark but it ended up being merely a consolation, as the Royals could not muster up any more goals for all their efforts.

On the whole it wasn’t a bad showing for the visiting side, who more than matched their opposition on the shots front, and kept more of the ball as well, but they lacked a cutting edge.

With Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite both on the sidelines it was always going to be a tough ask to go to Brentford and pick any points up, and defensive lapses proved to be their undoing.

One man in particular has been getting criticism in recent weeks and that is Tomas Esteves.

The 18-year-old arrived from Porto on loan in the previous transfer window but he’s clearly not impressing the fans, and he had another below-par performance today.

Playing out of position at left back, Esteves was always up against it against Mbeumo, but it didn’t seem to matter to the ruthless Reading fans.

Check out some of their comments below.

Esteves cannot defend — Brookesy (@FutBrookes) December 19, 2020

esteves has a football allergy — K (@PlayboiCIarti) December 19, 2020

Esteves looks completely out of his depth, regardless of left or right back #readingfc — Jacob McQuillan (@jacob_mcquillan) December 19, 2020

“Don’t let Mbuemo turn inside”

Esteves: *does just that and we concede*

Can’t even be surprised by this donkey anymore#ReadingFC — Luke Wallace (@Luke2Wallace) December 19, 2020

Shocking from Esteves, couldn't have made that any easier… #readingfc — Kyle Seymour (@kylest200) December 19, 2020

Absolutely zero chance of Reading getting anything from this now. What is Esteves doing there? He’s clearly not a defender. — Chris Smith (@cjlsmith87) December 19, 2020

Bristow for Esteves right now please … so out of his depth at LB #readingfc — Brad Ray (@BradSRay) December 19, 2020

Esteves could be one of the most overrated signings ever. He’s just about League 1 level — Jamie (@jamiewillby) December 19, 2020

Awful awful stuff …. no positive points … not many good performances . Esteves a liability … — trevor willis (@trevorwillis) December 19, 2020