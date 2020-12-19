Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Out of his depth’, ‘League 1 level’ – Many Reading fans criticise one player for ‘shocking’ display v Brentford

Reading slumped to a third loss in five games as they found Brentford just too hot to handle away from home.

The Bees essentially wrapped the game up in the first half, with goals from Mathias Jensen and a brace from Bryan Mbeumo giving the home side a 3-0 lead at the break.

Sone Aluko did pull a goal back just before the hour mark but it ended up being merely a consolation, as the Royals could not muster up any more goals for all their efforts.

On the whole it wasn’t a bad showing for the visiting side, who more than matched their opposition on the shots front, and kept more of the ball as well, but they lacked a cutting edge.

With Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite both on the sidelines it was always going to be a tough ask to go to Brentford and pick any points up, and defensive lapses proved to be their undoing.

One man in particular has been getting criticism in recent weeks and that is Tomas Esteves.

The 18-year-old arrived from Porto on loan in the previous transfer window but he’s clearly not impressing the fans, and he had another below-par performance today.

Playing out of position at left back, Esteves was always up against it against Mbeumo, but it didn’t seem to matter to the ruthless Reading fans.

Check out some of their comments below.


