Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘Out of his depth’, ‘Enough is enough’ – These Reading fans are not happy with 44-y/o after heavy defeat

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Reading’s poor form continued as they were hammered 4-0 at Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.

The loss, which was a fifth consecutive defeat in the league, means the Royals are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone, with fellow strugglers Peterborough United taking on Sheffield United in the late game of the day.

Two goals from Lyndon Dykes and a Luke Amos effort meant the game was effectively over by the 37th minute, with Jimmy Dunne making it four shortly into the second half.

Whilst Veljko Paunović’s men edged possession and had plenty of attempts on goal, the reality is that they were made to pay for their poor first half display.

Despite that, the Serbian boss did try to take some positives from the loss, claiming the side played well at times, although that didn’t go down too well with the support who are increasingly annoyed at the situation the club find themselves in.

What club did Reading FC sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29

Jimmy Kebe

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to Paunovic…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Out of his depth’, ‘Enough is enough’ – These Reading fans are not happy with 44-y/o after heavy defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: