‘Out of his depth’, ‘Enough is enough’ – These Reading fans are not happy with 44-y/o after heavy defeat

Reading’s poor form continued as they were hammered 4-0 at Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.

The loss, which was a fifth consecutive defeat in the league, means the Royals are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone, with fellow strugglers Peterborough United taking on Sheffield United in the late game of the day.

Two goals from Lyndon Dykes and a Luke Amos effort meant the game was effectively over by the 37th minute, with Jimmy Dunne making it four shortly into the second half.

Whilst Veljko Paunović’s men edged possession and had plenty of attempts on goal, the reality is that they were made to pay for their poor first half display.

Despite that, the Serbian boss did try to take some positives from the loss, claiming the side played well at times, although that didn’t go down too well with the support who are increasingly annoyed at the situation the club find themselves in.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to Paunovic…

“In between the goals we played well” honestly never seen a man so far out of his depth. If he has any dignity he should walk tonight. — 𝔾𝕖𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕖 (@georgestw1tter) January 29, 2022

Enough is enough now we are going down if there is no change — Dan samo (@Danielsansom4) January 29, 2022

We don’t want to hear from him anymore — george (@talkmurtytome) January 29, 2022

Just leave Veljko — Scott Lawrence (@ScottCLawrence) January 29, 2022

Whilst he's been dealt a seriously poor hand, and there's clearly more going on behind the scenes, successful managers get the very best out of situations – difficult and easier times. Over the last two seasons Pauno has done neither and this month has been a disaster. — Liam Ryan (@Liamryan02) January 29, 2022

Can't believe I'm gonna say this but I feel sorry for the bloke,go Pauno please go,for you're sake and for ours…..he sounds as thou he has given up…. — Simon Povey (@SimonPovey95) January 29, 2022

Do yourself and us fans a favour and just walk, you're running this club into the ground 😡😡 — Craig (@Craig_Tillen99) January 29, 2022