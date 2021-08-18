‘Out of form’, ‘Well under par’ – Many Sunderland fans frustrated by one player after Burton defeat

Sunderland were handed their first defeat of the season by Burton Albion last night and many Black Cats fans have been left frustrated at Aiden McGeady after he squandered a chance to take the lead in the first half.

Lee Johnson’s side travelled to the Pirelli Stadium having won all of their first three games of the season but came unstuck against the Brewers, with Jonny Smith’s curled 66th-minute strike proving the difference.

Sunderland could and perhaps should have already been in the lead at that point with McGeady missing a number of chances to put his side one up in the first half.

After 12 minutes, the 35-year-old raced through on goal all on his own but tried to be too clever and his chipped effort was palmed away by Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

The Irishman had a trickier chance later in the half when a slick bit of passing saw him tear into the box but his low strike was once again denied by Garratt.

Sunderland fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Black Cats transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Corry Evans arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer this summer. True or False? True False

McGeady was so often Sunderland’s trump card last season but it seems his performance last night has not impressed the Stadium of Light faithful, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

I think we need to talk about how poor mcgeady has been these first 3 games, completely out of form https://t.co/BcUn6nXiIM — Jonny Young (@jonny8686) August 17, 2021

Has to score that — Nath (@HarryRoppa) August 17, 2021

Shocking… — Lewis Stone (@Lewisthemackem) August 17, 2021

That was just pitiful — The Baz 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@paulbasnett10) August 17, 2021

Mcgeady been poor tonight #safc — Brett Redmayne *legacy Sunderland fan* (@brettd1981) August 17, 2021

What was the point in giving McGeady a new contract? He’s done nowt this season #safc — Thomas Cole (@SAFCTC) August 17, 2021

McGeady has been well under par this Season like. Once he starts playing well we’ll be a lot better. I’m confident. #SAFC — Gash (@GashB76) August 17, 2021