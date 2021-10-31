‘Out of form’, ‘Out of his depth’ – These Sunderland fans slam 27-y/o after role in heavy defeat

Sunderland fell to an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at promotion rivals Rotherham United yesterday.

Whilst the Black Cats remain in the play-off places, and they have at least one game in hand on all the sides above them, Lee Johnson’s men have now lost three of their last five.

And, the manner of the defeat in Yorkshire will have concerned the boss, with plenty of players not hitting their levels.

One of those was Luke O’Nien, with the 27-year-old replaced at half-time after a tough 45 minutes that saw the Sunderland midfield overrun at times.

For many fans, this was the latest below par display from O’Nien, who has been an excellent addition for the Wearside outfit on the whole since joining from Wycombe.

However, he isn’t at his best right now and the support were critical of the player after the Rotherham loss. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Getting bullied at the back. O'Nien is out of his depth. And I can't shake this feeling that Dajaku isn't very good #safc — Jordan (@_wisemensay) October 30, 2021

O’Nien needs dropped and how Wright gets on the pitch before Alves is beyond me. The changes at half time just seemed to confuse everyone and that comes down to the manager. That said, you can’t excuse the lack of effort from the players today, totally unacceptable #SAFC — Scott (@76skelly) October 30, 2021

Not even saying this cos it’s Halloween but idk if I can even rate O’nien anymore. I love him but I just dk anymore #safc — neil.is.goat (@afcsunderlandd) October 31, 2021

Next game Sheffield Wednesday at least Mcgeady won’t playing and Evans to replace O’nien he’s out of form. #safc — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) October 30, 2021

O’Nien having a really bad dip in form last few weeks and not having a good game today #SAFC — Matthew Leed (@LeedMatthew) October 30, 2021

O'Nien… as I've mentioned on here before, I rate him but he the amount of times he gives the ball away, does well to win it back and then loses it again straight away. Just needs to relax.#SAFC — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) October 30, 2021

O'Nien absolutely must be subbed off. Get Evans on #safc — Daniel McGwinn (@DMcGwinn) October 30, 2021