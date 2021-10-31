Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Out of form’, ‘Out of his depth’ – These Sunderland fans slam 27-y/o after role in heavy defeat

Sunderland fell to an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at promotion rivals Rotherham United yesterday.

Whilst the Black Cats remain in the play-off places, and they have at least one game in hand on all the sides above them, Lee Johnson’s men have now lost three of their last five.

And, the manner of the defeat in Yorkshire will have concerned the boss, with plenty of players not hitting their levels.

One of those was Luke O’Nien, with the 27-year-old replaced at half-time after a tough 45 minutes that saw the Sunderland midfield overrun at times.

For many fans, this was the latest below par display from O’Nien, who has been an excellent addition for the Wearside outfit on the whole since joining from Wycombe.

However, he isn’t at his best right now and the support were critical of the player after the Rotherham loss. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


