Out of favour Millwall player set for transfer move overseas

Jiri Skalak’s Millwall nightmare is set to be over as he is set to be released from his contract early ahead of its expiry in the summer, per News At Den.

And it looks like that will pave the way for a return to his native Czech Republic, and specifically his former club Mlada Boleslav, according to Czech publication iSport.

It was Boleslav that Skalak departed in 2016 following 12 goals in 40 Czech League games between 2014 and 2016, and from there he joined Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee in the region of £1.2 million.

Skalak made 31 appearances in his first full season at The Amex in 2016-17, but following the Seagulls’ promotion to the Premier League, Skalak was outcasted for a whole season, and then joined Millwall in the summer of 2018.

But that move hasn’t really worked out for him either, as in two-and-a-half seasons at The Den he’s made just 28 league appearances – two of those this season – and with his deal up at the end of the current campaign, Skalak is all-set to leave London and England behind.

At the age of 28, Skalak still has many years of football left in him and a rumoured return to his former club in Boleslav may see the best of him return.

The Verdict

Millwall fans are probably glad that Skalak is departing – and mainly because his wage was taking up a considerable chunk of the budget.

Skalak was barely getting in the 20-man squad for the last few months, with his last league appearance being a five-minute cameo against Nottingham Forest back in December.

Gary Rowett can’t exactly go and strengthen his squad with a replacement now unless there’s a half-decent winger on the market in free agency, but Millwall are likely to be financially a bit better off if you assume that they have come to terms on a figure to pay Skalak off instead of him running down the rest of his deal.