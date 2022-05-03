Out-of-contract Sunderland player reveals position on future

Out-of-contract Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge has revealed he wants to stay at the League One club.

The 29-year-old has not endured the easiest of seasons – dropping below Anthony Patterson and at times even Thorben Hoffmann in the pecking order as well as missing long periods due to illness.

Back to full fitness now, Burge returned to action with the U23s last week and has suggested he would be “ready” if called upon during the play-offs.

Beyond that, the shot-stopper’s future looks uncertain as he is out of contract this summer and yet to agree new terms.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, he revealed his stance on his future but admitted that the decision was out of his hands.

He said: “Of course [I want to stay]! But it’s up to the club and we will see.

“Obviously, the manager has only seen me for a short period of time so we will see what happens. Hopefully, I will be offered something.”

Burge is a product of the Coventry City academy and joined the Black Cats on a free transfer in 2019.

He was Sunderland’s first choice last term, featuring 47 times as he helped them reach the play-off semi-final, but has managed just nine appearances for the club in 2021/22.

The Verdict

Burge’s future is one of a number of decisions that will need to be made by Alex Neil and the North East club in the summer.

He’s been really unfortunate this year with illness and not had much of a chance to show the new manager what he can offer.

It now looks unlikely that Hoffman’s loan from Bayern Munich will be made permanent, which may convince Sunderland that it’s a good idea to keep Burge around as a backup.

That said, if they go up to the Championship, they may want to try and strengthen at the position by adding some fresh blood.