Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has received offers from Turkish clubs Antalyaspor and Hatayspor, according to The Star.

Dele-Bashiru is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer and while he has been offered a new deal, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The 22-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City in July 2020, scored five goals and registered four assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for the Owls this season to help them to promotion to the Championship, but he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

Dele-Bashiru has long been the subject of transfer interest from elsewhere, with Blackpool having two bids rejected last summer, the second of which was thought to be worth just under £1 million.

Sky Sports claimed in January that Italian giants AC Milan, PSV, Besiktas and Antalyaspor were all keen on Dele-Bashiru, as well as a number of unnamed Premier League and Championship clubs, while Bristol City have previously been linked.

What has Fisayo Dele-Bashiru said about his Sheffield Wednesday future?

Manager Darren Moore has previously revealed that he is keen to keep Dele-Bashiru at the club and the midfielder says he would like to stay at Hillsborough, but stressed that no decision has yet been made.

"I’m in the same place that I was earlier in the season," Dele-Bashiru told The Star last month. "I’d like to stay here. I’m happy here, but right now it’s down to my agent - he’s still talking to the club and whatever he feels is going to be right, we’ll see.

"I’ve spoken to Darren and he says he definitely wants me here next season, so it’s just a matter of time now. We’ll see what happens."

Will Fisayo Dele-Bashiru stay at Sheffield Wednesday?

It seems increasingly unlikely Dele-Bashiru will commit his future to the Owls.

While Dele-Bashiru's comments suggest he would like to remain at the club, discussions over a new deal have been ongoing for a number of months without reaching an agreement and as he begins to receive offers from elsewhere, he may be tempted by a move.

It would be a blow for Wednesday to lose Dele-Bashiru as he is a player with a lot of potential, but in truth, he has struggled to perform consistently and it is uncertain whether he would feature ahead of the likes of George Byers, Will Vaulks and Barry Bannan in the Championship next season.

The Owls will still be hopeful they can tie Dele-Bashiru down, but he will have no shortage of suitors this summer.