Out-of-contract player features: One winner and one loser at Bristol City so far this season

It’s been an up-and-down season for Bristol City but there has certainly been no shortage of excitement.

The Robins, who are the division’s top scorers, find themselves three points off the top six after Tuesday evening’s 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion and have been tipped as play-off contenders by opposing players at points.

It finally seems as though things have clicked under Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate and despite some low moments, there is plenty of optimism amongst the fan base.

16 games into the 2022/23 Championship season, we’ve identified one winner and one loser in the City squad…

WINNER: Nahki Wells

There are plenty of winners from the opening months of the 2022/23 campaign but narrowly beating out the likes of Zak Vyner and Tommy Conway on this list is Nahki Wells.

The 32-year-old was signed in a deal worth in the region of £4 million in January 2019 and having failed to live up to that price tag, was linked with a move away from Bs3 in the summer.

The fact that his exit didn’t materialise has proven a massive boost for all involved as Wells has enjoyed a renaissance in a City shirt this term – scoring seven times and providing four assists in all competitions.

That only Carlton Morris and Josh Sergant have added more Championship goal contributions than the Robins striker this term highlights just how good he has been.

He is loving life at Ashton Gate right now.

These 18 Bristol City quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 1. How many times have Bristol City won the EFL Trophy (currently known as the Papa John's Trophy)? 1 2 3 4

LOSER: Han-Noah Massengo

Han-Noah Massengo finds himself out in the cold at City right now.

There’s no doubting the 21-year-old’s talent but he has plummeted down the pecking order at Ashton Gate this term due to his contract situation and some poor performances.

Massengo’s current deal expires in the summer and he has not yet agreed new terms despite offers being made – with Pearson making it clear that will mean his opportunities will be limited.

The midfielder has mostly been used as a rotation option when others are unavailable while his involvement for the U23s yesterday, a day when the first team were playing, was a telling sign of his standing in Pearson’s mind.