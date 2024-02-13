Highlights Matty James had a brilliant game against Middlesbrough, reminding Bristol City of his Championship quality.

His performance included a winning goal, high passing accuracy, successful duels, and a good Sofascore rating.

Despite his high wages and upcoming contract expiration, James' experience and performance make him a valuable asset for the club.

Matty James had a brilliant game last weekend against Middlesbrough and that kind of performance may make those at Bristol City think twice when considering his future with the club.

The Robins travelled up to the North East and came back down south with all three points after a 2-1 victory against Boro. They had one standout player in the middle of the park that day, and his future at the club is in doubt, but the way he played suggested that maybe it shouldn't be.

Matty James' performance against Boro serves as a reminder of his Championship quality

It was a real captain's display by the 32-year-old on Saturday. James scored what ended up being the winning goal for the Robins. He found the bottom left-hand corner of the net with a shot from outside the box. The midfielder also completed 93% of his passes in the game, won five of his six ground duels, made two three clearances, two tackles, and an interception, and was given a 7.9/10 Sofascore rating.

It obviously turned out to be a vital goal in securing the three points, but it also moved the Robins level on points with their opposition.

Championship table Team P Points 6 Coventry City 31 47 7 Sunderland 31 47 8 Hull City 30 45 9 Norwich City 31 45 10 Preston North End 31 45 11 Watford 31 41 12 Middlesbrough 30 41 13 Bristol City 31 41 Table correct as of 12th Feb 2024

It was a quick reminder of what James can offer to City, and any other Championship side for that matter. He's been a stalwart of the division for the past few seasons, and he's a player with Premier League experience too. Those qualities are invaluable for a team like the Robins, whose ambition is to get to the top tier of English football. They've certainly got the budget to be challenging for it, according to their chairman Jon Lansdown.

City have already got a new midfield option ready for the 2024/25 campaign. They signed Max Bird from Derby County late in the January transfer window, but the deal was done on the condition that Bird be loaned back to the Rams for the rest of the season as they push for promotion.

With Bird, who has similarities to the 32-year-old and looks like his long-term successor, coming in, some compromises might need to be made at James' end if he wants to stay but his performance against Middlesbrough was certainly a reminder of what he can do at this level.

Matty James may need to take a wage cut to stay with Bristol City

The midfielder is reportedly the highest-earning player at the club. Capology estimate him to be on £27,500 per week; £500 more than the next highest-paid player - Nahki Wells. At his age, it may be hard to justify anything more than a one-year deal while he may well be asked to take a pay cut to remain at Ashton Gate.

What Bristol City will have to consider is that not only is James out of contract in the summer but so is their other first-choice central midfielder, Joe Williams. The pair have played in a combined 56 league matches for the club this season. It's not easy to just swap that in and out, so that could be another reason to bring back the 32-year-old and his midfield partner.

The likes of Bird, Jason Knight, and Taylor Gardner-Hickman look to be the future of the Robins' midfield but if James can continue to impress, then Liam Manning may see value in keeping an experienced head like him around for at least another season.

Performances like the one against Boro are proof of just what he can still offer at this level.