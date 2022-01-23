Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Out his depth’, ‘Shambles’ – These Cardiff City fans react to key figure after latest setback

Cardiff City’s poor form continued as they were beaten by rivals Bristol City at Ashton Gate yesterday.

Steve Morison’s side did take the lead against the Robins through James Collins but that advantage was short lived, as Chris Martin responded almost immediately and the big striker made it 2-1 in the second half.

A strike from Andi Weimann gave Nigel Pearson’s men a cushion and whilst Max Watters got one back, the Bluebirds fell to a disappointing defeat.

The only positive for the Welsh outfit was that the sides below them all lost as well, so Cardiff didn’t slip closer to the relegation zone.

However, with just a four point gap between Morison’s men and the relegation zone, it’s clearly going to be a nervy end to the season if they don’t pick up results.

And, the fans are starting to grow impatient with the rookie boss. Here we look at some of the reaction to the manager from Twitter…


