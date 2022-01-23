‘Out his depth’, ‘Shambles’ – These Cardiff City fans react to key figure after latest setback

Cardiff City’s poor form continued as they were beaten by rivals Bristol City at Ashton Gate yesterday.

Steve Morison’s side did take the lead against the Robins through James Collins but that advantage was short lived, as Chris Martin responded almost immediately and the big striker made it 2-1 in the second half.

A strike from Andi Weimann gave Nigel Pearson’s men a cushion and whilst Max Watters got one back, the Bluebirds fell to a disappointing defeat.

The only positive for the Welsh outfit was that the sides below them all lost as well, so Cardiff didn’t slip closer to the relegation zone.

However, with just a four point gap between Morison’s men and the relegation zone, it’s clearly going to be a nervy end to the season if they don’t pick up results.

And, the fans are starting to grow impatient with the rookie boss. Here we look at some of the reaction to the manager from Twitter…

Great observation, he is out of his depth, the team are garbage apart from about three players. Absent dodgy owner. We need to start again with owners who know something about football. — David North (@DavidNo38636785) January 23, 2022

We concede the same goal every week! Straight through the middle! What do they work on in training!? — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) January 22, 2022

You were very quick to isolate and criticise Davies. But now when clearly Flint and Nelson were awful you blame ‘the team’ . Well I don’t see any team work on the field, no pride, definitely to fight. Address that – as a team — John Watson (@JohnWatson457) January 22, 2022

Take responsibility yourself Morison, wrong selection, wrong subs at the wrong time, and blames the players. Shambles and it’s your fault — Clive transmetropolitan (@Clivetransmetr1) January 22, 2022

This is not a new problem yet the same centre halves continue to get selected week-in week-out, do the right thing! — Lee Parsons (@leeparsonsphoto) January 22, 2022

Yet he still keeps playing the same defence and the same formation and doesn't seem to have any plans to bring defenders in — Glyn (@gassonglyn) January 22, 2022

I see Morison blaming the players for that second half performance. Come on mate. You and @M_Hudson5 are ultimately responsible for our defensive shape or should I say, complete lack of defensive shape. It's basics lads… Nothing else matters unti this is improved.#ccfc — James Davis (@Jimardee) January 22, 2022