Securing promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs last time out, Sunderland have done very well to be in contention for the play-offs with just a few games to go.

As things stand, the Black Cats are seven points adrift of the play-off positions with eight games of this Championship campaign left to play, with the Wearside club currently sitting in 11th position.

Whilst their chances of promotion to the Premier League are slim, they will continue to battle away at the objective until it becomes mathematically impossible.

Looking ahead to the summer, where Sunderland will be attempting to strengthen further, Black Cats boss provided insight to the club's transfer plans, and told the Sunderland Echo: "We're having those conversations with Stuart all the time, I think as a staff we all know what we're missing and what we need to add to the team.

"It's alright being a technical team - we have a lot of technical players but they're not physical powerhouses. I knew we would feel the power of Luton and yet we have to be able to play through it, round it and over the top of it.

"Our team needs a little bit of that [power] but we also need talent, and we always discuss that as well. They have to be able to play.

"You can't create an identity if every time it lands at someone's feet, they don't know where they're going and they're not on the same wavelength as everyone else, and they can't get it out of their feet and move it forward. We want to create an identity where we play on the front foot and dominate the ball.

"It's always a balance between talent and physicality, mentality. Recruitment, along with the coaching department is the most important, you have to get it right and if you're not spending millions and millions then you can't afford to get it wrong.

"The assets that we're currently missing, some we'll get back through injury and some we'll need to recruit, so when injuries come along we have a like-for-like."

The verdict

Sunderland have some excellent individuals from a technical standpoint but it is clear to see why Mowbray would want to add a bit more physicality and athleticism to his squad, especially in the final third.

This notion of perhaps needing more power higher up the pitch has become more noticeable with Ross Stewart out injured and since Ellis Simms returned to Everton.

Adding more physicality will achieve a better balance and that will allow the Black Cats to vary their attacking play with next season in mind.

Sunderland are heading in the right direction and if they are able to have a successful summer, then ambitions will be high regarding next season, although they will remain hopeful that they can crash the play-off party in what remains of this campaign.