“Our squad is better than Huddersfield, QPR and Blackburn Rovers” – Sheffield United fan pundit on promotion chances

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are a side in a strong position to try and land a play-off spot at the very least in this second half of the campaign – and FLW’s Blades fan pundit Owain Wyse has revealed that he feels an automatic promotion spot ‘is a possibility.’

The club have been in fine form as of late, having last lost a game in the middle of January. They’ve won three of their last five outings and have strolled into the play-off spots now too. With two games in hand on Huddersfield above them, there is a very real chance they could be aiming even higher in the table.

Paul Heckingbottom has done a solid job with the side since taking over and there is now no question that the squad is talented enough to challenge for a promotion back to the Premier League. However, there are still plenty of games to go and they will not want to let up in their bid to get back into the top flight.

Having fired in the goals at will and performed admirably in recent weeks, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse has claimed he does feel an automatic promotion spot could happen when quizzed on his side’s chances of finishing in the top two.

It would take some more positive results and performances to get there but if the Blades can carry on their fine run of form, then it could certainly see them right up there amongst the challengers.

Speaking about their promotion hopes then, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse said:“Yeah, I think it’s a possibility that we might get into the automatic places. I think Fulham are clear at the top though, they will go up, but the second spot is definitely up for grabs.

“We’re on a good run of form and in my opinion, our squad is better than teams such as Huddersfield, QPR and Blackburn.

“I do think we’ll fall just short of Bournemouth though and end up in third place and into the play-offs.”

The Verdict

Sheffield United are arguably the ‘in-form’ team right now in the table (minus Fulham) and the team to beat.

The Blades are in an excellent position as we get into the nitty gritty of the season. They have games in hand on the teams around them, meaning that they can rack up the points and get further up the division, and they look completely unbeatable.

Even when they haven’t been at their best, they have still managed to nick a point or hold another good opponent to a draw rather than falling apart. Their record of results since January shows that and if they can keep it up, it’s hard to see them falling out of the top six.

Based on this form too, you would fancy them as one of the play-off favourites to boot if they do manage to secure a place in the top six.