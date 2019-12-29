Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Our season starts now!’ – These Sunderland fans respond to dramatic result

Published

1 min ago

on

Sunderland will be hoping to kick-start their season after securing an overdue victory over Doncaster Rovers.

The Black Cats came away with a 2-1 win from the Keepmoat Stadium in a result which supporters will be hoping can act as a turning point in their season.

Lynden Gooch got Phil Parkinson’s side off to an excellent start after six minutes, before Jon Taylor pegged them back in all-too familiar style just before half-time.

However a second half effort from Chris Maguire sent the travelling supporters into raptures as they recorded their first three points in five games.

While the Black Cats are still loitering in mid-table, the hope is that the victory can be the first of many to propel them back into play-off contention.

With just four points between them and the top six, you’d be foolish to bet against them at this points.




