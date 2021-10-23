‘Our season starts here’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react as to major club decision

Cardiff City have parted company with manager Mick McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor after this afternoon’s 2-0 loss against Middlesbrough, it has been confirmed.

After a bright start to his reign in the Welsh capital, going unbeaten in his opening 11 league games after arriving at the club in January, he managed to guide the Bluebirds to a respectable eighth position and even managed to go unbeaten in five of his opening six Championship games of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, eight consecutive losses since then have consigned the Bluebirds to 21st position, two points off the drop zone and only going in one direction based on their current form.

Quiz: Did these 25 Cardiff City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Jay Bothroyd left Cardiff City for a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday during his time with the Bluebirds – True or false? True False

Although they only scored one goal during that horrific eight-game run, their defence also proved to be problematic, conceding 19 goals during that period despite operating with five centre-backs against the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City.

In fairness to McCarthy, he decided to switch up the system against Fulham in midweek and continued to play with a back four this afternoon, but goals from Andraz Sporar and Martin Payero confirmed the 62-year-old’s fate and the Bluebirds will now draw up a shortlist of candidates to find a successor.

This is a huge shame for the second-tier side considering the start he had in South Wales – but the writing was on the wall after eight consecutive losses and many were surprised at how long it took for the club and their now-former boss to part ways.

Amid this latest development, we take a look at how a selection of Cardiff fans have reacted on Twitter.

Had to be done. Probably should have been done during the last international break. Have to get the next appointment right, but can't trust our club to do that #CardiffCity #EFL https://t.co/5Hx10fSNii — Ned (@neddthomas) October 23, 2021

Great. Now Chris Wilder In https://t.co/c10HhSzFVq — Deio (@deioedwards11) October 23, 2021

Hopefully we can start enjoying football again now https://t.co/JFdaVo1HgV — Burny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@IanBurnell27) October 23, 2021

Three weeks too late – but there it is. I certainly wouldn’t want to be the board making a decision on the next boss. Our season starts here! https://t.co/1AKHBU93hL — CCFC Fans (@FansCCFC) October 23, 2021

And so ends one of the bleakest periods I’ve experienced since following City. The SWD win at the tail end of last season seems like a far cry and a small consolation for what we’ve endured under Mick. The cycle begins again… https://t.co/XXmqx9i02j — Owen Gardner (@Owengardner2703) October 23, 2021

Thank goodness for that. Should’ve been done ages ago! 👋🏼 https://t.co/sALCwEggEH — Caleb 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@McGreggers16) October 23, 2021

This should of been done before the international window! This club never learns! The board need to be sacked as well. https://t.co/xUkk6Qwvz9 — Rhys Jones (@Rhysj91) October 23, 2021