‘Our saviour’, ‘Sensational’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to impact of 24-y/o in QPR win

Many Birmingham City supporters have been hailing the impact made by Alen Halilović as the Blues came from behind with two late goals to pick up a 2-1 win against Queens Park Rangers.

The Blues headed into the game under pressure to get back to winning ways after their 3-1 loss at home to Norwich City in midweek. Aitor Karanka’s side looked like they were on their way to yet another frustrating defeat when an in-form QPR side took the lead near the end of the first half, but two late goals helped to transform the game and secure a priceless three points for the Blues.

Halilović was brought off the bench on 63 minutes as Karanka looked to change the game, and the attacking midfielder managed to make a real difference for the Blues helping them look more of a threat in the final third throughout the final part of the game. The 24-year-old’s performance showed that he can be a major influence on the side for the rest of the term.

The 24-year-old managed to produce the standout moment of the game with a wonderful effort to put the Blues in front and complete the turnaround with five minutes to go. While he also was able to complete one successful dribble, win two duels and maintain a passing accuracy of 83% (Sofascore) during his time on the field in the second period.

Many Birmingham fans were quick to heap praise on the attacking midfielder for his vital impact in turning the game on its head, while one fan even labelled him as the club’s saviour.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Halilovic is the hidden gem signing of the season #bcfc — William​ Wright Heatley (@will_heatley) February 27, 2021

Alen Halilovic take a bow! #bcfc — Paul Kimber (@Official_Kimber) February 27, 2021

Alen Halilovic is sensational! What a player! #BCFC — Calum Gatfield (@gatty101) February 27, 2021

About time these boys showed a bit of fight.. Halilovic changing the game. Up the Blues. 🔵 #bcfc — Jay Troth (@jaytroth) February 27, 2021

Alen Halilovic is our saviour. #bcfc — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) February 27, 2021

Clear to see @AlenHalilovic is a pure class act. I wouldn’t write his career off just yet #bcfc — DJ Chubby Bubble (@djchubbybubble) February 27, 2021