‘Our own Carlos’, ‘Luke Van Basten’ – Leeds United man’s recognition has given these fans another excuse to heap praise

Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month in the Championship for February, just two days after his incredible volley against Huddersfield Town.

The right-back has been an integral part of the Whites’ first-team ever since joining from Bristol City in 2016, with Marcelo Bielsa seeing yet more improvement in his all-round influence on the side at both ends of the pitch.

It took until August 2018 for the right-back to net his first goal for the club and his revolution under the Argentine boss has seen his impact in the final third skyrocket since then.

He has four goals to his name this season and February was arguably his best month in a Leeds United shirt as he netted two goals and helped the side to massively boosting their automatic promotion prospects after a damning 2-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest. The game also saw Ayling very sunken in his post-match comments, knowing what a blow that defeat was.

However, since then, the former Arsenal youngster has been single-handedly dragging the Whites towards the Premier League, with goals against his previous employers in a 1-0 win followed by a hugely fortunate strike against Hull City helping Leeds to four clean sheets in a row to cap off a vital run in February.

The 28-year-old was deservedly nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month following his scintillating form.

February wasn’t the end of his stunning form, however, as he started March in perfect fashion when his brilliant volley set Leeds on the way to a fifth straight league win when they beat Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

While Ayling has always been a popular figure at Elland Road, this nomination gave their fans an extra excuse to heap praise on him, after Saturday’s contribution too…

