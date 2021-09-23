A number of Millwall supporters were impressed with the performance of Connor Mahoney following the Lions’ 2-0 defeat at home to Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

Millwall missed the chance to provide something of a League Cup shock against Leicester with the Lions unable to make the most of some chances in the final third.

They were eventually undone by their Premier League opponents’ superior quality and missed out on a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Gary Rowett handed chances for some of the players on the fringes of Millwall’s side at the start of the campaign. Mahoney was one of those that had the chance to put down a real marker that he should be starting in the league more regularly.

The 24-year-old was Millwall’s brightest attacking spark on the night and he managed to pose a threat to Leicester’s defence throughout the 90 minutes.

In total, Mahoney managed to deliver eight crosses and make two key passes as he attempted to make things happen going forwards for the Lions.

It was the sort of performance that showed Mahoney can bring extra quality to the Lions’ attack and will have given Rowett food for thought when selecting the side to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Many Millwall supporters were enthused by Mahoney’s display and there were some who were calling for him to be handed more regular game time in the league now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Start Mahoney on Saturday @MillwallFC — Anthony Russello (@RusselloMFC) September 22, 2021

Mahoney causing problems — DM (@DMLions) September 22, 2021

Put some decent balls in and was pretty much our only threat, if we play a front 3 Saturday he should be in it — Dan (@Dan_Wall06) September 22, 2021

Can we all agree Mahoney needs more game time #Millwall — Luke Pullen (@pullenlukeee) September 22, 2021

decent performance, they had a strong team out and us being without Jed and Afobe/Smith only coming on later, we never looked like scoring but what’s new? Wallace did well and Evans in first half, Mahoney in glimpses.. — Matt Richards (@MattRich1969) September 22, 2021

Leonard superb! Hutch solid, we need him back! Mitchell and Evans did well! Connor very good, needs a run of games and given the ball in final third! Other than Cooper everyone else put a shift in! Cooper is so off it at mo! — Lewis wood (@Lewwoodo10) September 22, 2021

Say it time and time again. Give Mahoney game time and he will be the key. I’m telling you now — Teddy Davies (@TedDavies7) September 22, 2021

Leicester’s back line looked very comfortable, I’m sure a couple had their slippers on !

The only time we troubled them was from set plays and throws !

We are slow, tedious and predictable in our play.

On a positive, Mahoney and Leonard played well. — The Emotional One (@shoultsy) September 22, 2021