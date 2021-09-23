Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘Our only threat’, ‘Needs more game time’ – Many Millwall fans react to one player’s display in Leicester City loss

Published

12 mins ago

on

A number of Millwall supporters were impressed with the performance of Connor Mahoney following the Lions’ 2-0 defeat at home to Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

Millwall missed the chance to provide something of a League Cup shock against Leicester with the Lions unable to make the most of some chances in the final third.

They were eventually undone by their Premier League opponents’ superior quality and missed out on a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Gary Rowett handed chances for some of the players on the fringes of Millwall’s side at the start of the campaign. Mahoney was one of those that had the chance to put down a real marker that he should be starting in the league more regularly.

The 24-year-old was Millwall’s brightest attacking spark on the night and he managed to pose a threat to Leicester’s defence throughout the 90 minutes.

In total, Mahoney managed to deliver eight crosses and make two key passes as he attempted to make things happen going forwards for the Lions.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

It was the sort of performance that showed Mahoney can bring extra quality to the Lions’ attack and will have given Rowett food for thought when selecting the side to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Are these 22 Millwall stats real or fake?

1 of 22

Millwall won 62 points in the Championship last season?

Many Millwall supporters were enthused by Mahoney’s display and there were some who were calling for him to be handed more regular game time in the league now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Our only threat’, ‘Needs more game time’ – Many Millwall fans react to one player’s display in Leicester City loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: